Squaws take two victories, Indians win one

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School basketball teams had a full slate of games last week.
The Squaws won two of three games, while the Indians only picked up one win out of three games.
The Squaws are 6-1 on the season and 1-1 in region 3-AA after wins over Wilcox County and Bleckley County and a last-second loss to East Laurens. Dodge defeated the seventh ranked A Wilcox girls 59-42 on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 in Rochelle.
Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 29 points; Zanessia Mitchell, nine points; LaShauna Coley, eight points; Destanee Wright, eight points; Aniyah Black, two points; Cania Dawson, two points and Nadia Lewis, one point.
The fifth ranked Squaws defeated the ninth ranked AA Bleckley County Lady Royals, 63-60 in a region contest in Eastman on Friday, December 8, 2017. Scoring for the Squaws were Zanessia Mitchell, 23 points; Destanee Wright, 18 points; Europe Brown, 10 points; Aniyah Black, six points; LaShauna Coley, three points and Nadia Lewis, two points.
The Dodge girls fell short 52-51 on a last-second shot by East Laurens in another region match-up on the road Saturday, December 9, 2017.
Scoring for the Squaws in the loss were Europe Brown, 23 points; Destanee Wright, 19 points; Zanessia Mitchell, five points; Aniyah Black, two points and Precious Coleman, two points.
The Junior Varsity (JV) Squaws defeated Bleckley, 49-30.
Scoring for the JV Squaws were Jazmyn Mizell, 16 points; Cheyene Hunt, 13 points; Kaonta Goolsby, nine points; Kylie Hart, seven points and Makayla Hall, four points. The JV Squaws lost to East Laurens, 24-23. Scoring for the JV Squaws were Kaonta Goolsby, five points; Cheyene Hunt, five points; Jazmyn Mizell, five points; Kylie Hart, four points and Jamyya Tillman, four points.The Dodge boys are now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in region 3-AA after three games this past week.
The Indians lost 64-61 on the road against Wilcox County on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.
Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 21 points; DeMarcus Caines, 14 points; RJ Carr, 13 points; Michael Carr, seven points; Noah Wilcox, four points and Tony Baldwin, two points.
Dodge lost 49-63 in a region match-up with Bleckley at home on Friday, December 8.
Scoring for the Indians was; Nick Cummings, 21 points; RJ Carr, 10 points; Noah Wilcox, nine points; DeMarcus Caines, five points; Michael Carr, two points; Tony Baldwin, two points.The Indians bounced back with a 57-39 region win over East Laurens on Saturday, December 9, 2017 in East Dublin. Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 16 points; DeMarcus Caines, 13 points; RJ Carr, 10 points; Noah Wilcox, nine points; Michael Carr, five points and Tony Baldwin, four points.
Dodge County was scheduled to host West Laurens on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 before traveling to Hawkinsville on Friday, December 15, 2017 and then returning home for the two last games before the Christmas break, as they host Wilcox County on Saturday, December 16, 2017 and Wayne County on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
The JV boys have games scheduled against West Laurens, Hawkinsville and Wilcox County at 4:15 p.m. each day, while varsity girls’ games start at 6:00 p.m. with varsity boys to follow.
