Dodge County head coach, players receive all-region 3-AA honors

By Leslie Liles
Dodge County High School’s (DCHS) head football coach and several Indian players were recently given with all-region 3-AA team honors.
The Region 3-AA coach of the year was Rex Hodges. Hodges, the head football coach for DCHS, was given this honor by his coaching peers in the region.
Dodge County Indian Nick Cummings, senior, who played dual roles for the Indians, as quarterback and defensive back, was named the all-region 3-AA player of the year.
During this past football season, Cummings had a passing record of 36 of 77 for 491 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
In rushing, Cummings had 158 carries for 871 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also named Colony Bank Player of the Week four times during the 2017 season.
Dodge County Indian RJ Carr was selected as all-region 3-AA offensive player of the year.
Carr, a junior, was a key element as running back for the Indians. He had 184 carries for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Carr had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. He was selected as Colony Bank Player of the Week three times during this year’s football season.
Several other Dodge County Indians were selected for the first and second region 3-AA all-region football teams.
Indians named to the all-region 3-AA first team offense were, Alex Horne and Wyatt Hargrove, senior offensive linemen, and Peyton Bush, junior place kicker.
Bush had 29 punts averaging 40 yards each, with the longest punt being 58 yards; in point after tries, Bush was 49 for 52 on the year and seven for ten in field goal attempts.
Additionally, he was recognized as the Colony Bank Player of the Week.
Selected as offensive players for the all-region second-team was junior running back Erin Pitts.
Pitts had 75 rushing carries for 731 yards and ten touchdowns and 15 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Tre’Shaun Hodge was also selected to the second-team all-region.
Three defensive players were named to the 3-AA first-team all-region.
Junior defensive lineman Jadin Johnson had a spectacular season for the Indians, as he stood strong on the line, making remarkable tackles and holding the opponent’s offense down.
Johnson was named Colony Bank Player of the Week three times during the season.
Also named to the first-team all-region defense was senior linebacker Tyler Montford.
Montford had five carries for nine yards and three touchdowns defensively for the Indians.
He was named Colony Bank Player of the Week twice during the regular season.
Selected for the second-team defense was senior defensive lineman Cade Cranford. Cranford had one reception for 16 yards.
He was named Colony Bank Player of the week both offensively and defensively three times during the season.
Senior linebacker Tyler Ruffin was selected for the second-team defense all-region.
Ruffin was a strong player of the defensive line, making spectacular tackles and allowing many opportunities for the Indians’ defense to cause fumbles, interceptions and three and outs.
Senior linebacker Noah Wilcox was also named to the all-team second-team defense.
Senior defensive back KeAnthony Woods was named to the all-region second-team Woods was an outstanding player this season. He had one rushing carry for one yard and eight passing receptions for 84 yards. Furthermore, he was named Colony Bank Player of the Week during the Indians’ 2017 season.
(Contributing to this article were David Bush and statistics were courtesy of Jay Mullis)
