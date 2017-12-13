Former Lady Indian takes softball career to collegiate level

By Russ Ragan
Former Dodge County High School (DCHS) Lady Indian Margaret Simmons recently signed to play college softball with the Middle Georgia State University Lady Knights.
Simmons will start her career this February with the Lady Knights, who are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA). She was a four-year starter at shortstop for the DCHS Lady Indians.
In the 2013 season, Simmons came on the scene to have a big year.
She hit .505 in the regular season with 23 doubles, five homers and 38 runs batted in (RBIs).
Simmons also scored 43 runs and stole eight bases, and had a strong post-season, as she hit .531 with ten RBIs. During that season, Simmons was named region player of the year by the coaches.
She was also named to the first team all-Middle Georgia by The Macon Telegraph, and named the team’s most valuable player.
Simmons’ sophomore season was also a big one. She hit .540 on the year with six homers and 49 RBIs.
Simmons also hit a big homer in the state tournament, where Dodge knocked off top-ranked Central-Carrolton.
It would be Dodge’s first-ever win in the Elite 8 in Columbus. Simmons was named all-Middle Georgia, made first team all-region and first team all-state.
She was named the Lady Indians’ best offensive player by the coach.
Her junior season was another strong one for Simmons. She led the team with a .400 average with five homers and 29 RBIs, and added 13 doubles and 25 runs scored. Simmons was named first team all-region, and was named best offensive player for the Lady Indians by the coach.
Simmons wrapped up her high school career with an illustrious senior campaign. She led the Lady Indians with a .446 average, added four homers, and she led Dodge by taking 23 walks.
Simmons also added a pair of homers in Columbus, as Dodge had their best finish in school history by finishing third at the state tournament.
She was named to the Georgia Dugout Club team, to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association North-South all-star team, and she was named first team all-state and was named best offensive player by the coach. Simmons was also named to the all-Middle Georgia team.
DCHS Lady Indians’ Softball Coach Jennifer Bellflower, who coached Simmons for three years as a middle school player and her senior season as a Lady Indian, said of Simmons, “Margaret is a great ball player both offensively and defensively. She was team leader and helped them clinch AA third in state. I’m glad Margaret decided to dust off her cleats and play at the next level!”
Margaret Simmons
Former Lady Indian takes softball career to collegiate level
