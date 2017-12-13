Police make arrests

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from December 4, 2017 through December 12, 2017.
David George, age 26, of Cadwell, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00
Torrance Tuff, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.
Eric Reese, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for indecent exposure; criminal trespass on business property and driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.
Stacy Oxley, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.
Jeffery Parker, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for non-residence burglary, forced entry.
Willie King, age 58, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00; a failure to pay bench warrant and criminal trespass on business property.
Michael Smith, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms during a crime; possession of firearms by convicted felon; possession of Schedule IV drugs; possession of marijuana, less than one ounce; sale and/or delivery and/or distributing methamphetamine; possession of drug related objects and failure to keep drugs in original container.
Jonathan Snellgrove, age 24, of Helena, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.
Edwin Dent, age 56, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.
Marquise Johnson, age 20, of McRae, was arrested for simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
David George, age 26, of Cadwell, was arrested for disorderly conduct; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana; shoplifting, less than $500.00; obstructing law enforcement officers and simple battery.
Brandon Johnekins, age 25, of Alamo, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked and speeding.
Eric English, age 27, of Helena, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.
Samuel Brown, age 66, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
