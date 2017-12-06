Dodge wrestlers finish 13th in tournament in Hazlehurst

By Brian Grauberger
The Dodge County High School Wrestling team traveled to Hazlehurst this past weekend to compete in the 11th annual Yellow Jacket Duals.
As a team, they finished with four wins and five losses and finished 13th overall out of the 24 teams that attended.
The Indians were led by Christian Grauberger, 6-0, and Christian Tyukodi, 7-2 – both of whom are seniors. The Indians will be back in action this coming weekend.
Members who participated in the tournament in were AJ Melvin, Javon McNeal, Keshaun Smokes, Nickoali Simonov, Desmond Rushing, Judd Bellflower and Christian Tyukodi and (back row, l-r), TJ Jones, Noah Pace, Joah Gay, Tyler Hubbard, Quan Hall, Jared Cannon, Christian Grauberger and Tyler Montford.
