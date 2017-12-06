By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams traveled to Telfair County on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, for their only games last week.
The Squaws and Indians were both victorious in their non-region games with their neighbors from Telfair County.
The fifth ranked class AA Squaws faced off against the second ranked class A Telfair Lady Trojans. Both teams came into the game unbeaten on the young season at 3-0.
The Squaws outscored Telfair 17-11 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 36-19 halftime lead. The Lady Trojans came back in the second half and outscored Dodge 23-14 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth, but the Squaws held on for the 62-57 non-region win.
The Squaws are now 4-0. Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 21 points; Zannesia Mitchell, 19 points; Destanee Wright, 19 points; Aniyah Black, two points and Shauna Coley, one point.
The Indians defeated the Telfair County Trojans 71-54. Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 28 points; DeMarcus Caines, 19 points; RJ Carr, 13 points; Noah Wilcox, eight points and Tony Baldwin, five points.
The Indians are now 2-0 on the young season. The Squaws and Indians were scheduled to travel to Wilcox County on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 before returning home on Friday, December 8, 2017 for their first home game of the season against their rivals and region foe Bleckley County.
They then hit the road again on Saturday, December 9, 2017, to East Laurens and return home on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, to face non-region rival West Laurens. All games begin at 6:00 p.m.
The B-team boys have a 4:15 p.m. game at Wilcox County on December 5, 2017, and the girls B-team has a game at 4:15 p.m. at home on Friday against Bleckley County.
