It was no surprise that Democrats won the recent Virginia governor’s race. Southwest Virginia is a strong Republican area, one of the best in the USA, scenic also, but isn’t populous enough to overcome government-dependent voters in Eastern Virginia. Many well-off liberal government workers live in the D.C. (District of Corruption) suburbs. Virginia now has joined the Northeastern liberal bloc of states. Big media tried to claim it was a rejection of Trump’s ideas.
Canadian conservative writer Howard Galganov was right: “Two swamp creatures ran to become governor of Virginia & one won.”
Fox News host Chris Wallace says Donald Trump “may have a point“ about media bias. Wow-what an admission!
A populist conservative message, properly articulated, can work, says Laura Ingraham. Donald proved it – he outsmarted the experts.
Dick Morris on DickMorris.com (where else) said on Nov. 8 that the 40-plus-year old charges against Judge Roy Moore conveniently surfaced after the deadline to put a new candidate on the ballot. The gutless Republican establishment is ready to forfeit the seat to the Demoleft, just as they did in 2012 Senate contests in Indiana and Missouri. Dick Morris points out that Judge Moore’s main accuser has three divorces and three bankruptcies and remained silent while Moore ran for governor and was elected twice to be Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.
Duke University offers a scholarship that excludes Heterosexual students. You can read all about it at TheCollegeFix.com. Heteros need not apply. Comedian Flip Wilson has established a scholarship for journalism students that excludes whites. No kidding – you can look it up.
Loopholes, handouts and bailouts should all be eliminated through tax simplification.
I’ve never seen a newspaper with writers who compare to those at VDare.com, TheoSpark.net, LewRockwell.com and UNZ.com. I could name around a hundred more sites with fine writers you won’t see in the big dailies.
