Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, here we go again with sheer unqualified stupidity in both NFL players and league management alike in respecting the national anthem before the game.
Apparently now, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners are coming together as a compromise in black players’ grievances of phony racial injustice of police brutality on black citizens, white on black violence and a cadre of other silly nonsensical “BS” for money, one hundred million dollars to be exact.
It’s no secret; the bottom line for professional athletes and their team owners is money.
A fistful of dollars what should already be done by players out of respect for the nation that provided them something in the first place, standing for the anthem and not showing your ass for the fools you are by kneeling and throwing up the “black power” salute!
This money, as commissioner Goodell says, will be donated in pursuit of black causes, as they see fit (Uhm?) “Black Lives Matter” kind of comes to my mind, a black militant group who calls for the systematic assassination of law enforcement officers.
If they would stand for the flag of our nation for donations, give me a king-size break. Why don’t we call a spade a spade, shall we? Other words come to my mind, as in blackmail, bribe, extortion, or better yet, reparations!
These black players did their homework. At its best, they took a page out of the Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton playbook, i.e., if you want us to stand for the flag and pretend to be good patriotic Americans, pay us, and it’s going to cost you.
After all, it was the NFL team owners who sought to appease the fans (too late) and to protect their own interests that opened a Pandora’s box.
By the way, what about the stupid white players who joined them in this asinine stunt?
TSGT Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F., retired
