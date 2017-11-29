Squaws and Indians rally with opening season games

The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams tipped off their 2017-18 season over Thanksgiving break.
The Squaws opened up their season in the Tom’s Thanksgiving Tournament at Warner Robins High on Monday and Tuesday, November 20-21, 2017, and the Squaws and Indians both traveled to Wayne County on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
The 5th ranked (AA) DCHS girls took wins over higher classification teams, as they defeated (AAA) Rutland High School and ninth-ranked (AAAAA) Warner Robins High School.
The Squaws won 64-35 over the Rutland Canes on Monday, November 20, 2017.
Scoring for the Squaws against Rutland were Zanessia Mitchell, 18 points; Destanee Wright, 13 points; Shauna Coley, 12 points; Europe Brown, nine points; Nadia Lewis, four points; Jazmyne Mizell, three points and Aniyah Black, one point.
Dodge defeated host Warner Robins on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 by a score of 85-71.
Scoring for the Squaws against the Lady Demons were Destanee Wright, 24 points; Europe Brown, 23 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 20 points; Shauna Coley, 12 points; Nadia Lewis, four points and Aniyah Black, two points.
The Squaws defeated the (AAAAA) Wayne County Lady Jackets in Jesup, 78-53 on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 31 points including five three-pointers; Zanessia Mitchell, 19 points; Destanee Wright, 18 points; Aniyah Black, six points and Shauna Coley, four points.
The Junior Varsity (JV) Squaws also defeated Wayne County 49-19. Scoring for the JV Squaws were Kylie Hart, 14 points including a three-pointer; Kaonta Goolsby, 12 points including two three-pointers; Jazmyne Mizell, eight points including a three-pointer; Cheyenne Hunt, seven points; Makayla Hall, four points; Brianna Moore, two points and Jamyya Tillman, two points.
The Indians opened their season with a 56-42 win over (AAAAA) Wayne County on the road also. Scoring for Dodge were Nick Cummings, 19 points including a three-pointer; DeMarcus Caines, 17 points including three three-pointers; RJ Carr, eight points; Noah Wilcox, six points; Tony Baldwin, two points; Noah Cummings, two points and Michael Carr, two points.
The Squaws are now 3-0 and the Indians are 1-0, and are both scheduled to travel to Telfair County on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 and then to Wilcox County on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, before their first home game on Friday, December 8, 2017 with rival Bleckley County.
Then, they hit the road again on Saturday, December 9, 2017 to play against East Laurens.
Let’s support our Indians and Squaws by filling the gymnasium on Friday, December 8, 2017, with lots of red and lots of cheering.
