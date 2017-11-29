Authorities make arrests

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from November 20, 2017 through November 27, 2017.

Tahvien Kaitahn Dewberry, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Olen William Hogan, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

David Wayne King, age 24, of Chauncey, was arrested for reckless conduct; disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Theresa Danielle McLendon, age 30, of Savannah, was arrested for probation violation.

Haley Brooke Miller, age 22, of Chester, was arrested for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.

Charles Robert Mullis, age 31, of Helena, was arrested for probation violation.

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from November 13, 2017 through November 28, 2017.

Brenton Gibson, age 34, of Chester, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00 and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Robert Marshall, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of drug related objects and shoplifting, less than $500.00

Travis Johnson, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.

Willie Level, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects; shoplifting, less that $500.00 and criminal trespass (business).

Harold Sheriff, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

Shawn Neill, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00

Erika McCoy, age 37, of Rhine was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked and speeding.

James Cockrell, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.

Brittany Wild, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for operating a vehicle without valid tag and/or decal; driving while license is suspended and/or revoked and having no insurance.

Calvin Wicker, age 44, of East Dublin, was arrested for giving a false name and/or address and/or date of birth to an officer; no tail lights and a failure to pay bench warrant.

Jody Wright, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Joey Roberts, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, one ounce or less.
