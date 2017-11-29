Authorities make arrests

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from November 20, 2017 through November 27, 2017.
Tahvien Kaitahn Dewberry, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Olen William Hogan, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
David Wayne King, age 24, of Chauncey, was arrested for reckless conduct; disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Theresa Danielle McLendon, age 30, of Savannah, was arrested for probation violation.
Haley Brooke Miller, age 22, of Chester, was arrested for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Charles Robert Mullis, age 31, of Helena, was arrested for probation violation.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from November 13, 2017 through November 28, 2017.
Brenton Gibson, age 34, of Chester, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00 and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Robert Marshall, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of drug related objects and shoplifting, less than $500.00
Travis Johnson, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.
Willie Level, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects; shoplifting, less that $500.00 and criminal trespass (business).
