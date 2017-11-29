Random thoughts

As of November 9, 2017, the U.S. Army was still trying to decide whether deserter Bowe Bergdahl should receive $300,000 in back pay.
Probably true – some Washington writer, I don’t know who, said it: “There’s no better nursing home than the United States Senate.”
Remember Chicago Congressman Bobby Rush donning a “hoodie” sweatshirt on the House floor several years back? Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Demoleft-California) “applauded his courage” for doing so, says Breitbart.com.
That same night in Rush’s Congressional District two men wearing hooded sweatshirts shot and killed one person and left five others injured. In the city of Chicago that night there were 13 shot and 2 dead in six hours.
In the 2000 Democrat Primary Congressman Bobby Rush was challenged by political newcomer 38-year old Barack Obama. Rush won easily, holding Obama to 30.32 percent of the vote. It was Rush, the former Black Panther leader versus the law school lecturer Obama. After the primary, Bobby Rush commented that Obama “wasn’t black enough.” Rush also used Obama’s white liberal connections against him. (Remember conservatives warning us early on that Obama was the candidate of white elitists?) True! Obama was adopted by white media elitists and propelled to the presidency over weak Republican opposition.
“He went to Harvard and became an educated fool. We’re not impressed by these folks with Eastern elite degrees…Barack is a person who read about the civil-rights protests and thinks he knows all about it.”
Bobby Rush interview in The Chicago Reader
Not one Republican voted for the failed socialized medicine program known to many as Obummercare. Good for them. No Senate Democrat had the backbone to vote against it.
“Even Bill Clinton’s signature legislative achievement - Midnight Basketball for the Homeless – received more bipartisan support than Obamacare.”
Ann Coulter 10-16-13
Remember Senator Sam Nunn? He voted for midnight basketball and criticized Ronald Reagan for supposedly running up the deficit. Democrats controlled all spending during the Reagan years, of course. All revenue and spending bills originate in the House, controlled by Democrats from 1955 through 1994. Reagan was powerless to stop vote-buying spending by the entrenched Demoleft.
“If you want to rig an election there is no better way than feeding out false information to the idiot class.”
The Bear on TheAbsurdReport.com
“Inside every liberal there is a totalitarian screaming to get out.”
FrontPageMag.com
Hard to believe, isn’t it – George Bush I says he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. A good description of George II heard a few years back: “decent, but clueless.”
Whatever became of 2016 media heartthrob Evan McMullen, the bald young liberal Utah Mormon Republican who was supposed to derail the Trump train and possibly “turn Utah blue” in his challenge to Trump in the Republican Primary? Evan was no challenge at all, just one more failed media candidate. Media hype fell flat this time. Trump did great in Utah, which generally has savvy voters.
“Trump is immune to the laws of political physics because it’s not his job to be a politician, it’s his job to burn down the system.”
Eric Dezenhall, crisis management expert
An excellent take on President Trump
MM
Apparently unknown at the time – Ronnie packed heat: Ronald Reagan always carried a loaded pistol in his briefcase while president. He had it with him the day he was shot.
“The new sectionalism – elites don’t just hate the South; they hate America.”
John Derbyshire on VDare.com and JohnDerbyshire.com
The Center for Immigration Studies says if a border wall could cut illegal immigration by only 10%, it would pay for itself through savings on Medicaid, welfare and education.
“The reason I write is I like to say the things I think.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
Has anyone ever done it better than Joe?
MM
Bumper sticker of the day: I’m Pro-Choice on Guns and Light Bulbs.
Random thoughts
