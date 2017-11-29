Dear editor,
Are you going to Heaven?
One thing for sure, you can’t make it to Heaven if your heart is not right. Now that we have celebrated Thanksgiving, let us not forget the most important celebration, the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
With all of the problems this nation is faced with, if Jesus Christ can’t fix it, it can’t be done. You cannot make it to Heaven if your heart is not right.
With one leg in the church and the other across the fence, you can’t make it into Heaven if your heart is not right. One thing you must know is that you must be born again. You must pray, pray.
You can’t make it to Heaven if your heart is not right. If you want to be saved, you must believe and be baptized. The reason I say this; that same God you serve on Sunday, you have to serve the same God on Monday.
Let me say it again. If you want to be saved, you have to believe and be baptized. That same God you serve on Sunday, you have to serve the same God on Monday. You can’t make it to Heaven if your heart is not right. Just remember, if Jesus can’t do it, it can’t be done. When you go with Jesus, you are going the right way.
You must make Jesus your choice and let nobody turn you around. He is the only one who can save you and lift you up to higher ground.
If you choose the way of the devil, he is going to destroy your soul in Hell.
You must lift up your eyes each day you wake up, and serve God with all the power in your hands with Jesus in your heart. Lord Bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG(r)
Letter to the editor
