Win championship

The ten and under Dodge football team won the all-star district championship in Screven County by defeating Metter and Evans County. They will play in the state tournament in Tifton on December 2, 2017. Pictured are (front row, l-r), Bless Mapp, Jeremiah Alston, Noah Haight, Aseret Gantt, Jarrod Rogers, Taylor Tripp, Saquan Walker, Cam Hughes, Landon Walker, Landon Sheffield and Dawson Butler; (middle row, l-r), Javin Baxter, Jayden Stickney, Marshawn Roper, Kamorion Smith, Hamilton Butler, Holden Thomas, Tecarion Williams, Duke Johnson, Jordan Smith, Christian Lecouris and Terrance Fordham and (back row), coaches Steve Walker, Jaye Rogers, Tom Sheffield, Donte’ Mapp-Harris, Justin Butler and Anthony Allen.
