The seven and eight year old all-star football team won the district championship at the tournament held at the Dodge County Recreation Department last weekend. They will now advance to state tournament play in Tifton on December 2, 2017. Pictured are players Sydney Southerland, Kale Howell, Tristion Hardy, Cade Wright, Hugelow Garcia, Jordan Johnson, Cullen Hardy, Carter McKinney, Tucker Sheffield, Jeff Coleman, Derrio Curry, Jariel Bray, Jaziyan Johnson, Jeffery Thomas, Blake Fluellen, Mauri Hamilton, Glen Maddison, Riley Spires, Kawaski Robinson, Noah Studstill, Dorian Hughes and Kevin Mincey; coaches, Jamie Wright, Cody Sheffield, Dylan Hardy and Jessie Mincey and Dodge County Recreation Department Director Travis Niblett.
Win championship
