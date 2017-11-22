Bellflower will play softball at Shorter University in Rome

By Russ Ragan
Dodge High Lady Indian and 3-AA region co-player of the year Julianna Bellflower has signed to continue her softball career at Shorter University in Rome. The second baseman had a big year for the Lady Indians, who became the first Dodge team, since the basketball Squaws in 1984 through 1987, to make three final fours in four years.
Bellflower hit .464 out of the leadoff spot, and she led the team with a .591 on-base percentage. She led the team with 43 runs scores and led in walks with 28. She also led the team in stolen bases by going 14 for 14. Bellflower had a great year with the glove as well, with a .955 fielding percentage.
Bellflower cracked the Lady Indians starting lineup as a sophomore, as she was named to the second team all-region second team, and she was most improved on the Lady Indians.
She moved to second base in her junior season. She got the defensive player of the year for the Lady Indians. She made the first team all-region in 3-AA. Bellflower made the second team all-state in AA, and she was second team all-Middle Georgia.
As a senior, she was named region co-player of the year, as well as being selected to the Georgia Dugout Club all-state game.
I had a chance to talk to Dodge assistant softball coach Kenton Haley, and this is what he had to say about Bellflower. “Julianna has commanded the right side of the infield for the last two years for us on defense, and she has started a ton of games on base, leading off with a walk or base hit. She is the best I have ever seen in high school, catching a throw on the run or covering first base on a bunt from her second base position.”
In addition to her four years of softball, Bellflower has lettered four years in soccer. Away from the sports fields, she enjoys going to the beach, watching Netflix and spending time with her family and friends.
She was recognized as Most Athletic in the 2018 class, and she is a Senior Superlative. While at Shorter, she will pursue a degree in health and physical education.
Bellflower is the daughter of Jennifer and Jay Bellflower. She has two brothers, Judd and Jace. Her grandparents are Joe and Joyce Bellflower of Milledgeville and Duncan and Lori Batchelor from McRae.
Julianna Bellflower recently signed with Shorter University in Rome to continue her softball career. Pictured above (l-r) are Jay Bellflower, Julianna Bellflower and Jennifer Bellflower.
