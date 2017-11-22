Region champ Indians take 17-35 loss from Trojans

By David Bush
Last Friday night, the undefeated Dodge County Indians faced off with Brooks County, perennial powerhouse out of Region 1-AA. The stands were packed on the home side, and playoff football was in the air. Everyone knew this game would be the Indian’s toughest test of the year.
Dodge County won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.
Peyton Bush kicked the ball off to the 3-yard line, and the Indians stopped the Trojans at the 20.
The Indians defense was fired up and shut down the Trojans on their first possession forcing a three and out punting situation.
After the Brooks County punt, the Indians took over at their own 36-yard line.
The Brooks County defense, which was exactly as advertised, shut down the Indians, forcing a three and out punting situation themselves.
On the punt, the snap was low, and the officials ruled the ball dead where Bush fielded the ball, saying that his knee was down.
This gave the Trojans excellent field position and would prove to be a costly mistake, as two plays later, the Trojans were in the end zone.
Brooks lined up to kick the extra point, and a Dodge County player jumped off sides.
The ball was moved half the distance to the goal line, and Brooks brought the offense back in to go for the two-point conversion.
The conversion was good, and with eight minutes, nine seconds left in the first quarter, the Indians trailed 8-0.
Dodge County, after the kickoff, took over near their own 20-yard line.
Again, the Brooks County defense, with their speed and quickness, stopped RJ Carr on first down for no gain.
On second down, Nick Cummings rolled out to pass, and under heavy pressure, was intercepted at the Dodge County 36-yard line.
Once again, Brooks County had excellent field position.
The Indian defense would be called on to hold the Trojans right there.
The Dodge County defense didn’t disappoint, and stopped Brooks on downs.
The offense took over at their own 25-yard line and began to move the ball.
The Indians took the ball all the way down to the Brooks 24-yard line, before stalling out and attempting a 41-yard field goal. Bush’s kick was wide left.
The Trojans took over a their own 24-yard line, and on third down and nine, connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
The point after was good, and with one minute, 24 seconds left in the first quarter, the Indians found themselves down 15-0.
Momentum was definitely on the side of Brooks at this point, and Dodge was unable to move the ball on their next possession.
On fourth and 13, Bush was called out to punt again. He connected on a 44-yard punt to push Brooks back to their own 31-yard line to end the first quarter.
Brook wasted little time getting back on Dodge’s side of the field. On second and five, Brooks broke a long run down to the Dodge 27-yard line.
The Indians defense tightened and held the Trojans on downs to give the offense another chance.
The Indians took over on their own 17 ½-yard line. On first down, RJ Carr got free and raced to the Brooks 20 before being caught.
KeAnthony Woods made a great catch to bring the ball down to the 2-yard line, and Nick Cummings dove over from the one-half-yard line to give the Indians their first touchdown of the night. Bush’s point after was good, and the Indians were now only trailing 15-7 with six minutes, 49 seconds to go in the second quarter.
After the Dodge kickoff and good coverage by the kickoff team, the Trojans would take over at their own 15-yard line. Nine plays later, the Trojans were back in the end zone. The extra point was blocked by Cade Cranford, and the score was now 21-7 Brooks, with four minutes, 21 seconds left in the half.
Erin Pitts had a nice kickoff return to the 44-yard line of Dodge. The Indians’ offense got stopped in their tracks however, and was again forced to punt the ball away. Bush connected on another 44-yard punt to pin the Trojans back to their own 11-yard line. The Indian defense held the Trojan offense this time to run out the clock in the first half.
Dodge received the second half kickoff, and after three plays, appeared to be stopped back at their own 23-yard line and in punt formation when Brooks jumped off sides, to give Dodge County a first down and new life on the drive.
The Indians managed to get the ball across midfield before again appearing to bog down.
On third down and nine, the Indians came out in punt formation and ran a trick play. Pitts broke free with the ball and took it all the way down to the 8-yard line.
Two plays later, RJ Carr carried the ball into the end zone from seven yards out. The extra point by Bush was good, and the Indians closed the gap to 21-14 with five minutes, 50 seconds to go in the third quarter.
On the following kickoff, the Brooks return man broke free and had to be tackled by the kicker Bush.
A penalty was also assessed on the play, and Brooks, just like that, was deep in Indian territory again. Three plays later, you guessed it, the Trojans were back in the end zone.
On the extra point attempt, a penalty was again called against Dodge. Brooks took advantage of the shorter distance and went for two. The Trojans were successful, and the score was now 29-14 Brooks.
The Indians returned the kickoff to the 35-yard line where the offense would take over. Dodge County put together an impressive 16-play drive, aided by some Brooks County penalties that would culminate with a 27-yard field goal by Bush. The score was now 29-17 with nine minutes, 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The following kickoff by Dodge went to the 4-yard line and kickoff coverage stopped the Trojans at their 19-yard line. The Brooks County offense took the ball and seemed to move the ball in big chunks of yardage and was back in the end zone in nine plays.
The extra point attempt was again blocked by Cade Cranford, and the score was 35-17 with six minutes, 31 seconds to go in the game.
The Indians offense would take over after a nice kickoff return by Daylon Gordon on their own 41-yard line.
The Indians kept up the fight and put together another impressive drive before turning the ball over on downs at the Brooks County 15-yard line.
The Trojans took over with three minutes, one second to go in the game, and held the ball to run the clock out and win the game 35-17.
Game statistics, courtesy of Jay Mullis were as follows: On first downs, Dodge had 17 and Brooks had 12; in rushing attempts, Dodge County had 41 and Brooks County had 38; in rushing yards, the Indians had a total of 206, while the Trojans had 314; in passing attempts, Dodge had 16 and Brooks had 11; in pass completions, Dodge had ten to Brooks County’s seven; in passing yards, Dodge had 78 yards and Brooks had 109; in total offense, Dodge County had 284 yards and Brooks County had 423 yards.
In rushing, passing and scoring, Nick Cummings was ten for 16 in passing for 78 yards, 20 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown; RJ Carr had one reception for eight yards, 16 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown; Pitts had five carries for 52 yards and five receptions for 22 yards; KeAnthony Woods had three receptions for 40 yards; Javon McNeal had one reception for eight yards and Bush was two for two in point after tries (PATs) and one for two in field goal attempts with one field goal for 27 yards.
Year-end statistics for the Dodge County Indians were as follows: In passing, Nick Cummings was 36 for 77 for 491 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. In rushing, RJ Carr had 184 carries for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns; Nick Cummings had 158 carries for 871 yards and 14 touchdowns; Pitts had 75 carries for 731 yards and ten touchdowns; Gordon had 17 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns; Noah Cummings had ten carries for 47 yards and one touchdown; Nathan Coley had six carries for 40 yards; Tyler Montford had five carries for nine yards and three touchdowns; Jayleen Lemon had three carries for 11 yards and KeAnthony Woods had one carry for one yard. In receiving, Pitts had 15 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
KeAnthony Woods had eight receptions for 84 yards; RJ Carr had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown; Timmy Johnson had two receptions for 22 yards; Jared Cannon had one reception for six yards; Cade Cranford had one reception for 16 yards and McNeal had one reception for eight yards.
For special teams, Bush had 29 punts with an average of 40 yards and the longest punt being 58 yards; Johnson had one punt for 32 yards; Bush was 49 for 52 in PATs and seven for ten in field goal attempts with the longest field goal for 42 yards and Quinn Whitehead was one for one in PATs.
Brooks County was a very impressive team, built on speed. They advance to the quarterfinals, to face Callaway next Friday. Good luck to them the rest of the way.
As for our Dodge County Indians, this incredible season comes to an end. This group of seniors has been to the state playoffs all four years and owns two region championships.
Their leadership on and off the field will be greatly missed, but their legacy serves as a blueprint for future classes.
Thank you, guys. Be proud of what you have accomplished here and use what you have learned to continue being winners in your future endeavors.
Seniors, Class of 2018, roll call: #3 Jared Cannon, #5 Tyler Montford, #11 Nick Cummings, #15 Darius Wilcox, #20 KeAnthony Woods, #24 Noah Wilcox, #41 Cade Cranford, #45 Tyler Ruffin, #52 Alex Horne, #53 Jatavious Collins, #54 Que Turner, #58 DJ Whitehead, #64 Tre’shaun Hodge, #74 Shemour Jordan and #79 Wyatt Hargrove.
Dodge County Indians take their places before the play is set in motion on the field in Friday night’s game. (Photo by Miranda Bush)
