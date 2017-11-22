Legals 11-22-2017

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Mid Ga Painting Co., LLC d/b/a/ M.G.P.C. Industrial Division
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME,
PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that MID GA PAINTING CO., LLC, a Georgia limited liability corporation, is conducting a business at 5118 OGDEN STREET, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, under the name of M.G.P.C. INDUSTRIAL DIVISION and that the nature of the business is industrial painting services and refinishing and that the names and addresses of the persons, firms or partnerships owning and carrying on said trade or business are:
MID GA PAINTING Co., LLC
5118 OGDEN STREET
EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023
This affidavit is made pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 10-14-90 and in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia.
MID GA PAINTING CO. LLC
JERRY HICKS,
Sole Member
Subscribed and sworn to before me
This 7th day of November, 2017
RITA J. LLOP
Notary Public
RHETT WALKER
Clerk, Superior Court
Dodge County, Georgia
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OLA MOYE CHANCEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 24th day of October 2017.
Estate of OLA MOYE CHANCEY
Bryon Douglas Chancey
1959 Spanish Oaks Dr. South
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
State Bar No. 488189
477-272-2885
MARGARET E. GREER
Attorney for the Estate
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL LEROY WIGGINS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of October 2017.
MARIE M. WIGGINS
1616 Milan Eastman Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1008
DIVORCES
gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
RAVEN HORNE ROBINSON,
Plaintiff,
MICHAEL ROBINSON,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V-8134
NOTICE OF SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL ROBINSON, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on MAY 17, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on October 10th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon RAVEN HORNE ROBINSON, plaintiff, whose address is 10 SPIVEY ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This the 10th day of October 2017.
Rhett Walker
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
CASE # 04516J-3109
IN THE INTEREST OF:
M.P.L.S.,
SEX: M, DOB: 05/09/16 Child Under the Age of 18
AMENDED SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: MAURICE P. LARGE, and ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO SOMMER LAVADA SHEFFIELD
ON THE DATE ABOVE.
By Order for Service by Publication dated September 14, 2017, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on June 21, 2017, by the Dodge County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. THE COURT HEARING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 1, 2018, AT 10:00 A.M., AT THE PULASKI COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN HAWKINSVILLE, GEORGIA.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the child if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable SHERRI McDONALD, Judge Pro Tem of said court, this the 7th day of November, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
Dodge County, Georgia
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by JOYCE A WATSON to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC F/K/A HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated 10/16/2006, and Recorded on 10/26/2006 as Book No. 556 and Page No. 110-129, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $69,300.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 450 PAGE 267 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT #264 IN SAID DISTRICT, CONTAINING 0.74 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE STATE HIGHWAY #46 WITH THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT #264; AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY #46 IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 626.6 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 8 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 201.8 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 84 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 109.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 7 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 209.4 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 82 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 7 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 40 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY #46; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 109.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 123, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING ORDINANCES, CONDITIONS, EASEMENTS, AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC may be contacted at: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200A, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 1130 SOPERTON HWY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 is/are: JOYCE A WATSON or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
as Attorney in Fact for
JOYCE A WATSON.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000006747265
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TURNER & ENGEL, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: (972) 341-5398
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES and ASHLEY L DYKES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as NOMINEE FOR CBC NATIONAL BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA BY ASSIGNMENT recorded in Deed
Book 834, Page 213, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 12/5/17
Our file no. 5325517 FT5
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of
Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY B. HILLIARD to COLONY BANK dated May 3, 2011 and recorded in Deed Book 681, Page 118, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of TWENTY SEVEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED TWENTY NINE DOLLARS and 38/100 ($27,329.38) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER, 2017 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT NUMBER 280 IN SAID DISTRICT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, COMMENCE AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOPEWELL ROAD WHICH POINT IS ALSO THE WEST CORNER OF PROPERTY OF T. E. HULETT AND FROM SAID POINT AS THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOPEWELL ROAD IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET TO THE POINT ON THE PROPERTY LINE OF T.E. HULETT; THENCE RUN AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE T.E. HULETT PROPERTY LINE A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHWEST BY THE HOPEWELL ROAD; ON THE SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHEAST BY LANDS OF CHARLES G. DOWDY AND ON THE NORTHEAST BY LANDS OF T. E. HULETT. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED FROM CHARLES G. DOWDY TO BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY HILLIARD, DATED JULY 6, 1976, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 144 AT PAGES 618-619 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL CONTAINED IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED FROM CHARLES G. DOWDY TO BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY HILLIARD, DATED JULY 6, 1976, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 144 AT PAGES 618-619 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TOGETHER WITH: A 1998 HORTON SUMMIT MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NUMBER H152340GLR
THE DEBT SECURED BY SAID SECURITY DEED HAS BEEN AND IS HEREBY DECLARED DUE BECAUSE OF, AMONG OTHER POSSIBLE EVENTS OF DEFAULT, FAILURE TO PAY THE INDEBTEDNESS AS AND WHEN DUE AND IN THE MANNER PROVIDED IN THE NOTE AND SECURITY DEED. THE DEBT REMAINING IN DEFAULT, THIS SALE WILL BE MADE FOR THE PURPOSE OF PAYING THE SAME AND ALL EXPENSES OF THIS SALE, AS PROVIDED IN SAID SECURITY DEED AND BY LAW, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS FEES (NOTICE OF INTENT TO COLLECT ATTORNEYS FEES HAVING BEEN GIVEN).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JUDY B. HILLIARD AND BILLY RAY HILLIARD, WILLIAM CALE HILLIARD, or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A.§44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 18th day of October, 2017
COLONY BANK
As attorney in fact for
JUDY B. HILLIARD AND BILLY RAY HILLIARD
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: SARAH ANNE SMITH
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 17V-8238
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that SARAH ANNE SMITH, the undersigned, filed her Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 26th day of October 2017, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from SARAH ANNE SMITH to ANN SMITH BELL.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 26th day of OCTOBER, 2017.
ANN S. BELL
Petitioner
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
EASTMAN COMMUNITY
REVITALIZATION PLAN
COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING
A local collaborative of community organizations is in the process of developing a plan which is focused on needs and areas within Eastman in which revitalization efforts are warranted. A successful Community Revitalization Plan includes public input regarding areas and areas of focus and what is needed to implement revitalization efforts. The key elements for revitalization include an assessment of the following: education, health, housing, economic development, and community services. A successful Community Revitalization Plan will identify specific elements and resources to enhance the aforementioned areas.
In order to identify the accurate issues and opportunities for improvement in the target areas for revitalization within the community, we need your help and input. A community revitalization plan meeting provides the opportunity for the community revitalization plan committee to obtain information from community members and will help identify action items and goals for a comprehensive community revitalization plan.
Public input meetings are scheduled for Monday, November 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm and Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 am at City Hall located at 333 College Street in Eastman.
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P17-9093
In Re: Estate of KEVIN LYNN ROWLAND, Deceased
Petition For Year’s Support
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of DONNA CORLEE ROWLAND, for Year’s Support from this Estate of KEVIN LYNN ROWLAND, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before December 13, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 9th day November, 2017.
s/AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
Dodge County
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARTHUR LEE MURRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P17-9091
NOTICE
The Petition of BELINDA SHARON FLOWERS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOMEVER IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before December 8, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on December 8, 2017. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the PROBATE COURT
By: KAYE NOLES
Clerk of the Probate Court
Dodge County Courthouse
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Legals 11-22-2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)