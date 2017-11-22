Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield’s plea to the board of commissioners for a salary for deputies on road patrol from the November 6, 2017 meeting of board was neither approved or not approved Monday night.
During the November 6, 2017 meeting, Sheffield said in his presentation, “We are losing deputies due to pay. We had two that are moving to other counties, and if we don’t do something, I know of at least two or three more who will be leaving.”
At this Monday night’s meeting, Dodge County Commission Chair Dan McCranie brought the request back up during the old business. “What do we want to do?”
According to reports, since the first meeting in November, approximately four deputies had left the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.
Commission takes no action on raise request
