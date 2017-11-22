Commission takes no action on raise request

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield’s plea to the board of commissioners for a salary for deputies on road patrol from the November 6, 2017 meeting of board was neither approved or not approved Monday night.

During the November 6, 2017 meeting, Sheffield said in his presentation, “We are losing deputies due to pay. We had two that are moving to other counties, and if we don’t do something, I know of at least two or three more who will be leaving.”

At this Monday night’s meeting, Dodge County Commission Chair Dan McCranie brought the request back up during the old business. “What do we want to do?”

According to reports, since the first meeting in November, approximately four deputies had left the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

“Do we want to approve it or just table it or what? Any discussion?” McCranie asked. Sheffield’s request also included raises for jailers and other staff members after the first of the year.

After a few moments of silence, Dodge County Commissioner Brian Watkins said, “I just don’t see how we can do this. This is not going to be a three or four or six week thing, this is about next year’s budget. I don’t know of any other way.”

Watkins continued, “What I figure is that this will take about a 1 to 1.5 mill increase.”

Niblett agreed with Watkins. “I really hate to see deputies leave, but the sheriff does have the discretion to use his budget as he sees necessary.” Niblett pointed out that the sheriff could transfer monies from one area to another if the needs were there.

McCranie said, “So, I guess we’ll just leave this request alone?” The other commissioners agreed.

No action was taken either way on Sheffield’s request for raises for his road deputies.
