Glamour Women of the Year

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, November 22. 2017
Comments (0)
Astute conservative writer Kelsey Harkness of TheFederalist.com noticed the leftward slant of Glamour magazine in its “Glamour Women of the Year” awards as it completely ignored conservative women. Once again, conservatives never make the cut in the liberal press. I refuse to buy such magazines. I’ve never bought Glamour, maybe glanced at it in a waiting room, if that. I don’t read Time or News “weak” either.
“In all, Glamour honored 10 women at a splashy Brooklyn award show this week. No less than half were in part recognized for their advocacy on behalf of liberal causes.”
Kelsey Harkness on TheFederalist.com  11-16-17
“Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joseph Sobran 1990 Sobran.com
“A well-instructed people alone can be permanently a free people.”
James Madison December 5, 1810
It was 50 years ago Saturday October 18, 1967 that Bulldog punter Spike Jones set the Georgia school record with an 87 yard punt against Auburn. I was a season ticket holder back then. I believe Herschel Walker was five years old in 1967. I was also watching on television when Steve O’Neal of the New York Jets punted 98 yards for the pro record kick on Sept. 21, 1969 vs. the Denver Broncos. Yes, the ball took a huge bounce and great roll, untouched by the defense and into the end zone, still a monstrous kick. 
Polls show 60 percent disapprove of the NFL (National Felon League) handling of National Anthem protests. Only 60 percent disapproval?
“IDs for beer but not for ballots?”
Doug Giles on ClashDaily.com 8-2-12
“Fidel Castro is very shy and sensitive. I frankly like him and regard him as a friend.”
George McGovern
The old killer Commie had a lot of liberal friends. McGovern the Castro pal had plenty of company.

Lee Iacocca, then a Ford automotive regional manager in 1956, started an innovative loan deal on a new 1956 Ford: $56 down for a ’56 Ford. You’d finance a ’56 Ford and get the car for $56 a month for 36 months. I’m guessing the car had an AM radio and no air conditioning. That was the year I got a driver’s license. I hate car loans (have had a few) and avoid new cars but I’m fine with mortgages. I actually like owing money on a house. Remember: opportunity cost. I like zero percent credit cards. They’re still around.
A system of special prosecutors attempt to criminalize politics by zeroing in on selected targets. They can bankrupt their victims, who can be forced to spend big bucks, even millions, defending themselves against questionable charges, fighting the endless financial resources of the government. We still need loser pays tort reform. Anyone can be indicted for most anything, often ambiguous campaign finance laws. Remember Lyn Nofziger, Ed Gurney, Ray Donovan and Tom Delay for four examples.
“Prosecutors want to indict people. If you’re a special prosecutor you have no accountability.”
Laura Ingraham   
With Donald Trump for the first time we have a true populist conservative president, a trait lacking in establishment Republicans.
“Learning from history can avert repetition of past mistakes.”
Polybius, Greek and Roman historian   200 BC – 118 BC
“Remember that a government big enough to give you everything you want is also big enough to take away everything you have.”
Senator Barry Goldwater 1964
No wonder liberals hated Barry – he was on to their game. I’m glad I voted for him when I was a college senior. Barry was sharp back then.
Bumper sticker of the day: TAKERS or MAKERS? Vote your choice.
Thanks for reading The Right Side. My e-mail address is marsahallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News