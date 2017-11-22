Astute conservative writer Kelsey Harkness of TheFederalist.com noticed the leftward slant of Glamour magazine in its “Glamour Women of the Year” awards as it completely ignored conservative women. Once again, conservatives never make the cut in the liberal press. I refuse to buy such magazines. I’ve never bought Glamour, maybe glanced at it in a waiting room, if that. I don’t read Time or News “weak” either.
“In all, Glamour honored 10 women at a splashy Brooklyn award show this week. No less than half were in part recognized for their advocacy on behalf of liberal causes.”
Kelsey Harkness on TheFederalist.com 11-16-17
“Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joseph Sobran 1990 Sobran.com
“A well-instructed people alone can be permanently a free people.”
James Madison December 5, 1810
It was 50 years ago Saturday October 18, 1967 that Bulldog punter Spike Jones set the Georgia school record with an 87 yard punt against Auburn. I was a season ticket holder back then. I believe Herschel Walker was five years old in 1967. I was also watching on television when Steve O’Neal of the New York Jets punted 98 yards for the pro record kick on Sept. 21, 1969 vs. the Denver Broncos. Yes, the ball took a huge bounce and great roll, untouched by the defense and into the end zone, still a monstrous kick.
Polls show 60 percent disapprove of the NFL (National Felon League) handling of National Anthem protests. Only 60 percent disapproval?
“IDs for beer but not for ballots?”
Doug Giles on ClashDaily.com 8-2-12
“Fidel Castro is very shy and sensitive. I frankly like him and regard him as a friend.”
George McGovern
The old killer Commie had a lot of liberal friends. McGovern the Castro pal had plenty of company.
Glamour Women of the Year
