Dear editor,
As a downtown merchant, I would like to thank the City of Eastman and the Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority for the beautiful decorations on Main Street.
The banners, lighted lampposts and trees make our downtown look so festive and inviting. The city workers are to be commended for their hard work and dedication in preparing for Veteran’s Day and Christmas.
The citizens of Eastman need to take the time to ride through downtown at night. The view of Christmas splendor is awesome.
My thanks go to Jason Cobb and Alan Mazza and his committee.
Judy Lowery
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)