Football in Dodge County has seen its share of ups and downs, and have seen different coaches come and go. Two coaches at Dodge County High School - former head football coach John Peacock, and current head football coach Rex Hodges, have proven to be above the rest. According to school records, in the last 41 years, only two coaches at Dodge County have had region championships - Peacock and Hodges. During their tenures at Dodge County High School with the football program, both Peacock and Hodges also have had perfect seasons with no losses. Pictured above (l-r) are John Peacock and Rex Hodges, both great coaches and great friends. Congratulations to both men, and best wishes to the Dodge County Indians in round two of the state play-offs. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)

Updated: Hold Records

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, November 15. 2017
Updated: 5 days ago
Comment (1)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Greg Bowen on 11/15/17 at 10:37 AM [Reply]
and since 1957, or 60 years....Dodge County has only had 3 seasons when they finished the regular season as undefeated. Peacock did it once, Hodges has now done it twice now. Congratulations indeed, it is not easy.
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News