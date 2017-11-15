Football in Dodge County has seen its share of ups and downs, and have seen different coaches come and go. Two coaches at Dodge County High School - former head football coach John Peacock, and current head football coach Rex Hodges, have proven to be above the rest. According to school records, in the last 41 years, only two coaches at Dodge County have had region championships - Peacock and Hodges. During their tenures at Dodge County High School with the football program, both Peacock and Hodges also have had perfect seasons with no losses. Pictured above (l-r) are John Peacock and Rex Hodges, both great coaches and great friends. Congratulations to both men, and best wishes to the Dodge County Indians in round two of the state play-offs. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
