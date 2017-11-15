The Dodge County Middle School (DCMS) competition cheer team completed its season on a high note with a second place finish at region. The team will be losing several eighth graders and their ability and leadership will be truly missed next year. Tryouts for the next season will be this spring, and any interested middle-schoolers are encouraged to attend. The DCMS cheerleaders will continue to work during the off-season and cheer at the basketball games. (Photo by Brian Grauberger)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)