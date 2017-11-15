Indians blast the Bulldogs 44-8

By David Bush
Dodge County hosted the Butler Bulldogs last Friday in round one of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs. The home stands were loud and proud, and the Dodge County fans came out in full force. The Butler side was empty for the most part, but that won’t be the case this Friday when Brooks County comes to town. The playoff atmosphere was evident Friday night, and our Indians didn’t disappoint.
To stage the game, Dodge won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Peyton Bush kicked the ball off to the 4-yard line, and Butler returned the ball to the 17-yard line. On the Bulldogs’ first possession, the offense lost seven yards on three plays before punting the ball to the Indians.
On Dodge’s first possession, the Indians would also go three and out, primarily because of a holding penalty and an incomplete pass. Bush punted back to the Bulldogs, where they took over at their own 18.
Butler would connect on a long pass on first down and get the ball across midfield. The Indian defense took exception to that play and began pushing Butler backwards. The Bulldogs, looking at fourth and 29, were forced to punt once again.
After a short punt, the Indians took over at the Butler 38-yard line. The Dodge offense quickly got down the field with Nick Cummings and RJ Carr handling the majority of the carries. Then, on second and goal from the 6-yard line, Erin Pitts powered his way into the end zone for the first Dodge County touchdown. Bush came in to kick the point after, and with three minutes, eight seconds left in the first quarter, the score was Dodge County-7, Butler-0.
On the following kickoff, Bush snuck one past the return man for a touchback. Butler took over at their own 20. On first down, Cade Cranford and Tyler Montford stuffed the Butler runner for a one-yard loss. On second down, Jadin Johnson, Cranford, and Montford got free in the backfield, and sacked the quarterback for a loss of two yards. Then, on third and 14, Butler attempted a long pass, and Michael Carr came up with a big interception, returning the ball all the way to the 12-yard line before barely being knocked out of bounds. Three plays later, Nick Cummings was in the end zone from three yards out. Bush’s point after was good, and the Indians were up 14-0, as time ran out in the first quarter.
Bush kicked the ball back to the Bulldogs, and they managed to return it to the 34-yard line. The Dogs threatened to get a first down on this possession, but on third and one, Jamal Mahan crushed the Butler running back at the line of scrimmage for no gain. Butler punted back to Dodge, and Indians were looking at first and ten from their own 24. On first down, Nick Cummings dropped back to pass and hit Pitts, streaking down the middle, for a 76-yard touchdown. Folks, that was the pass play of the year for us, and it was beautiful. The point after by Bush was good, and with nine minutes, nine seconds left to go in the second quarter, Dodge’s lead was now 21-0.
After another kickoff, and another three and out by Butler, the Dogs were once again forced to punt.
Nick Cummings returned the punt to the Butler 44-yard line. RJ Carr would get the ball three straight plays before breaking free for a 33-yard touchdown. Again, the point after was good, and Dodge lead 28-0 with five minutes, 53 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Once again Dodge kicked off, and the Bulldogs returned the ball to the 35, and once again, the Indians defense shut down the Butler offense, forcing another three and out and a punting situation.
The Indians’ offense began this series at their own 25 with three minutes, 50 seconds left to go in the first half. In just five plays, the Indians went 75 yards to score again. Erin Pitts took the ball in the end zone from nine yards out. The point after kick by Bush was good, and the score was 35-0 Dodge, with two minutes, twenty seconds still left in the first half.
Bush kicked the ball back off to Butler, and the kickoff coverage team stopped them at their own 14-yard line. Butler had a decent drive going, but time ran out, and the halftime score was 35-0 Dodge.
The crowd was entertained at halftime by the Butler marching band, and the Dodge County Marching Chiefs. Both groups were outstanding in their own way; The Butler band with their dance moves and the Marching Chiefs with their Motown salute. Great job by both schools.
To start the second half, Butler had to kick the ball off to Dodge. Dodge took the ball right down the field, and Nick Cummings finished off the drive with a 22-yard scamper for six more points. Bush’s point after try was no good, as it hit the upright and bounced out. Dodge’s lead was now 41-0.
After the Indians kicked off to the Bulldogs, the Dodge defense came in, and except for a defensive holding penalty, shut down Butler once again. Butler punted back to Dodge, and with one minute, 40 seconds left to go in the third quarter, the reserves were called up to finish off the game.
The young guns looked impressive, and put together a 16-play drive that culminated with a 19-yard field goal by Bush. This made the score 44-0 with four minutes, 21 seconds left to go in the game.
Noah Cummings kicked off to Butler, and they returned the ball to the Dodge County 34-yard line. Four plays later, the Bulldogs connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass, and then connected on a pass for the two-point conversion to make the score 44-8 Dodge County. The Indians received the kickoff, and ran out the clock to bring home the victory.
Game statistics, courtesy of Jay Mullis were as follows: In first downs, Dodge County had 12 and Butler had four; in rushing yards, Dodge had a total of 315 rushing and Butler’s total rushing was -12; In passing yards, Dodge had 96 yards to Butler’s 97; Dodge earned 411 total yards, while Butler earned only 85; Dodge County had no turnovers while the Bulldogs had one.
For Dodge County, Nick Cummings was three for five in pass attempts for 96 yards and one touchdown and had nine carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns; RJ Carr had one reception for nine yards, nine carries for 92 yards and one touchdown; Nathan Coley had four carries for 25 yards; Noah Cummings had six carries for 23 yards; Erin Pitts had one reception for 76 yards and one touchdown and four carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns; Daylon Gordon had four carries for 21 yards; Jayleen Lemon had one carry for two yards; KeAnthony Woods had one carry for one yard and one reception for 13 yards and Peyton Bush was five for six in point after tries and one for one in field goal attempts.
Dodge County will face Brooks County at home Friday night. Brooks County is the number two seed from Region 1; however, they were just three points away from being the number one seed. from our side of the bracket. To win this game, it’s going to take all of us. Round two, here we come!
Dodge County Indian Michael Carr (#14) grabs an interception Friday night during the game against Butler. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
Indians blast the Bulldogs 44-8
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)