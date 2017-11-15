Schools prepare for holiday season

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 15. 2017
Comments (0)
By Becky Holland
Ready or not, parents, it is time for holiday breaks for students in the Dodge County School System. According to the system website, Thanksgiving break will be from November 20, 2017 – November 24, 2017.

On December 15, 2017, students will be released at 1:00 p.m. Christmas Break will be from December 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018. Teacher planning is scheduled for January 2, 2018.

During a phone interview with Dodge County School Superintendent Mike Hilliard on Monday, November 13, 2017, The Dodge County News asked what the October 18, 2017 called board meeting was for. According to the agenda, the meeting consisted of a short regular session where there was an approval of the agenda, and then the board immediately went into closed (executive) session. No reason was specified for the closed (executive) session.

When asked what that was for, Hilliard said, “It was more or less a fact-finding session for the board. They had several questions, so we answered them for them.” Hilliard did state that session did involve some personnel issues.

Hilliard stated that at the November 9, 2017 regular meeting of the Dodge County Board of Education all items that needed action were approved.

At the regular meeting of the Dodge County Board of Education on the following items on the agenda were approved: minutes of the October 12, 2017 and October 18, 2017 meetings, department reports, approval of special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) and board financial and FY 2018 state and federal budgets allotted for various programs.

New business that was brought up during the November 9 meeting included the approval of the recommendation from 21st Century Program Director Jodi Brewer to hire Kelli Bryant Brewer as a contract employee in the Dodge County High School 21st Century Learning Centers for FY 2018.

The board approved the recommendation.

The FY 18 Contract between the Dodge County School System and the Communities in Schools program was approved.

The board accepted the recommendation of Jack Taylor, facilities director/energy specialist for the school system, to accept the following bids from three suppliers for cleaning supplies for the quarter: Colony Supply - $5,485.81; Pridgen Brothers - $2325.97; and CTS - $114,741.10.

At the request of The Dodge County News, Hilliard is preparing a superintendent’s update for publishing in an upcoming print edition of the newspaper.

The Dodge County Board of Education meeting agendas, minutes and supporting documents for agenda items are open to the public and uploaded on the school system website. (http://www.dodge.k12.ga.us)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News