By Becky Holland
Ready or not, parents, it is time for holiday breaks for students in the Dodge County School System. According to the system website, Thanksgiving break will be from November 20, 2017 – November 24, 2017.
On December 15, 2017, students will be released at 1:00 p.m. Christmas Break will be from December 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018. Teacher planning is scheduled for January 2, 2018.
During a phone interview with Dodge County School Superintendent Mike Hilliard on Monday, November 13, 2017, The Dodge County News asked what the October 18, 2017 called board meeting was for. According to the agenda, the meeting consisted of a short regular session where there was an approval of the agenda, and then the board immediately went into closed (executive) session. No reason was specified for the closed (executive) session.
When asked what that was for, Hilliard said, “It was more or less a fact-finding session for the board. They had several questions, so we answered them for them.” Hilliard did state that session did involve some personnel issues.
Hilliard stated that at the November 9, 2017 regular meeting of the Dodge County Board of Education all items that needed action were approved.
At the regular meeting of the Dodge County Board of Education on the following items on the agenda were approved: minutes of the October 12, 2017 and October 18, 2017 meetings, department reports, approval of special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) and board financial and FY 2018 state and federal budgets allotted for various programs.
Schools prepare for holiday season
