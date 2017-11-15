Random thoughts

Senator Rand Paul’s injuries were far more serious than first reported. He had six broken ribs, a lung condition, and had trouble breathing, very painful injuries, possibly life-threatening, and recovery could take months. Yes, Dr. Paul’s attacker was a far-left socialist Bernie Sanders supporter. TheLibertyConservative.com has good coverage of the story.
Liberals cheered when Virginia predictably elected another liberal Democrat governor. There’s nothing new here or in New Jersey – the big news would be if a Democrat lost statewide in either place. Both states have gone for Barack Obama twice and Hillary Clinton last year. Both Democrat candidates were endorsed by the Communist Party USA, which didn’t bother to field a candidate in the last three elections. Does this tell you something about the direction of the Democrat Party?
Republican moderate Ed Gillespie tried to win the Virginia governor’s race by going Demo Lite and failed miserably. Gillespie avoided any identification with President Trump. Of course, the medialeft portrayed the outcome as a voter rejection of Donald Trump, even though Gillespie had nothing to do with Trump during his campaign.
Judge Roy Moore’s accuser has three divorces and three bankruptcies and remained silent for forty years while Judge Moore ran for governor and was elected twice to be Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Dick Morris points out.
The first “Dreamer” deported under President Donald Trump has been arrested while illegally re-entering the United States. He is a pre-Democrat of course, so had been protected under the recent administration.
We now have 1.5 million fewer Americans on food stamps under President Trump.
“If you need a concrete sign the Trump economy is robust, then look no further.”
Virginia-based pollster Larry Sabato predicted a landslide for Hillary in the 2016 presidential race back on March 31, 2016. Sabato had her winning 347-191 in the Electoral College.
