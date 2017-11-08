Legals 11-08-2017

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on September 28, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SIX HUNDRED EIGHTY SIX DOLLARS ($686.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 1990 DODGE DYNASTY LE 4S (VIN: 1B3XC56R6LD779976); SAVAGE 20 GAUGE PUMP SHOTGUN (SERIAL #: 152532N); NORINCO SKS 7.62 (SERIAL #: 3141547); SAVAGE MARK II .22 RIFLE WITH BIPOD STAND AND SIMMONS SCOPE (SERIAL #: 0577879); REMINGTON ARMS 20 GAUGE PUMP SHOTGUN (SERIAL #: RS00490U); NORINCO SKS 7.2 (SERIAL #: 2215608); WINCHESTER MODEL 94 2020 LAND OF LINCOLN COMMEMORATIVE (SERIAL #: IS21097); CROSSMAN GI EXTREME PELLET RIFLE AND SCOPE; BUSH MASTER XM5E2S (SERIAL#: BK 5904643) WITH BIPOD STAND; 1 DOUBLE DRUM MAGAZINE AND TWO 30 ROUND MAGAZINES FOR BUSH MASTER; X-SIGHT HD SCOPE (SERIAL # 323315); BERSA FIRESTORM 380 PISTOL (SERIAL #F03652); KELTEC P11 9MM PISTOL (SERIAL # 118430); SMITH AND WESSON CTG .38 SPECIAL REVOLVER (SERIAL #: 510450); SMITH AND WESSON .38 SPECIAL REVOLVER WITH WOOD GRIPS (SERIAL #: K99504); BUSHWACKER CROSS BOW WITH NC-STAR SCOPE (SERIAL #: X305012310); PRIMOS TRAIL CAMERA (SERIAL #: TC35-4112-68217)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of OCTOBER, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
ASSISTANT District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a notice of intent to dissolve SREGOR PROPERTIES, INC. a Georgia Corporation with its registered office at 1221 PLAZA AVENUE; EASTMAN, GEORGIA, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the GEORGIA BUSINESS CORPORATION CODE.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL LEROY WIGGINS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of October 2017.
MARIE M. WIGGINS
1616 Milan Eastman Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
State of Georgia
County of Dodge
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OLA MOYE CHANCEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 24th day of October 2017.
Estate of OLA MOYE CHANCEY
Bryon Douglas Chancey
1959 Spanish Oaks Dr. South
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
State Bar No. 488189
478-272-2885
MARGARET E. GREER
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CONNIE WILLIAMSON WOODARD
All creditors of the Estate of CONNIE WILLIAMSON WOODARD
are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 6th day of October, 2017.
HUNTER ANDREW MUNDEN
Executor of the Estate of
CONNIE WILLIAMSON
WOODARD, Deceased
HUNTER ANDREW MUNDEN
269 Perry Road
Rochelle, GA 31079
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
RAVEN HORNE ROBINSON,
Plaintiff,
MICHAEL ROBINSON,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V-8134
NOTICE OF SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL ROBINSON,
Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on MAY 17th, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on October 10th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon RAVEN HORNE ROBINSON, plaintiff, whose address is 10 SPIVEY ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This the 10th day of October 2017.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by LISA SHEFFIELD to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SECURED FUNDING CORP., its successors and assigns dated November 18, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 528, Page 78, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB2, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $62,800.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the FIRST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
TRACT NO. 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN ORIGINAL LOT NUMBER TEN (10) IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINED WITHIN THE FOLLOWING LINES: BEGINNING AT A CORNER ON THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT NO. 10 AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID LOT LINE AND THE WEST BOUNDARY OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE MILAN-CHAUNCEY (PAVED) HIGHWAY; THENCE RUNNING THE SAID SOUTHWEST LOT LINE NORTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FIFTY (250) FEET TO A CORNER; THENCE RUNNING NORTH SIXTY-TWO (62) DEGREES EAST ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY (130) FEET TO A CORNER ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF THE SAID MILAN-CHAUNCEY HIGHWAY; THENCE RUNNING WITH SAID HIGHWAY BOUNDARY SOUTH SIXTEEN (16) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FORTY (240) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TRACT NO. 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER 10 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT OF LAND NO. 10 WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE MILAN-CHAUNCEY PAVED HIGHWAY AND FROM THE BEGINNING POINT THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN IN A NORTH SIXTEEN (16) DEGREES WEST DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 535 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE TURN AT AN ANGLE AND RUN IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY PROPERTY LINE AND THE EASTERLY PROPERTY LINE OF OTHER LANDS OF RUGH M. LIGHTBOURNE, BEING THE LAND ON WHICH HER DWELLING STANDS AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID DWELLING HOUSE LAND TO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF AFORESAID LOT OF LAND NO. 10; THENCE ALONG THE SAID SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A SOUTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES EAST DIRECTION ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY MADE BY H.G. MCCRANIE, SURVEYOR, DATED AUGUST 20, 1957, AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 77.
PARCEL/TAX I.D.#: 041/032.2005
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1346 MILAN CHAUNCEY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Said property is known as 1346 MILAN CHAUNCEY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of LISA SHEFFIELD, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR SPECIALTY
UNDERWRITING AND
RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB2
as Attorney-in-Fact for
LISA SHEFFIELD
File no. 16-062265
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/SJ
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
State of Georgia
County of DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by JOYCE A WATSON to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC F/K/A HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated 10/16/2006, and Recorded on 10/26/2006 as Book No. 556 and Page No. 110-129, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $69,300.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 450 PAGE 267 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT #264 IN SAID DISTRICT, CONTAINING 0.74 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE STATE HIGHWAY #46 WITH THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT #264; AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY #46 IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 626.6 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 8 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 201.8 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 84 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 109.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 7 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 209.4 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 82 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 7 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 40 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY #46; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 109.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 123, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING ORDINANCES, CONDITIONS, EASEMENTS, AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC may be contacted at: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200A, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 1130 SOPERTON HWY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 is/are: JOYCE A WATSON or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
as Attorney in Fact for
JOYCE A WATSON.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000006747265
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TURNER & ENGEL, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: (972) 341-5398
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES and ASHLEY L DYKES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as NOMINEE FOR CBC NATIONAL BANK, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA BY ASSIGNMENT recorded in Deed Book 834, Page 213, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 12/5/17
Our file no. 5325517-FT5
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY B. HILLIARD to COLONY BANK dated May 3, 2011 and recorded in Deed Book 681, Page 118, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of TWENTY SEVEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED TWENTY NINE DOLLARS and 38/100 ($27,329.38) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER, 2017 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT NUMBER 280 IN SAID DISTRICT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, COMMENCE AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOPEWELL ROAD WHICH POINT IS ALSO THE WEST CORNER OF PROPERTY OF T. E. HULETT AND FROM SAID POINT AS THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HOPEWELL ROAD IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET TO THE POINT ON THE PROPERTY LINE OF T.E. HULETT; THENCE RUN AT RIGHT ANGLES IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE T.E. HULETT PROPERTY LINE A DISTANCE OF 207 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHWEST BY THE HOPEWELL ROAD; ON THE SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHEAST BY LANDS OF CHARLES G. DOWDY AND ON THE NORTHEAST BY LANDS OF T. E. HULETT. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED FROM CHARLES G. DOWDY TO BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY HILLIARD, DATED JULY 6, 1976, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 144 AT PAGES 618-619 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL CONTAINED IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED FROM CHARLES G. DOWDY TO BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY HILLIARD, DATED JULY 6, 1976, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 144 AT PAGES 618-619 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TOGETHER WITH: A 1998 HORTON SUMMIT MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NUMBER H152340GLR THE DEBT SECURED BY SAID SECURITY DEED HAS BEEN AND IS HEREBY DECLARED DUE BECAUSE OF, AMONG OTHER POSSIBLE EVENTS OF DEFAULT, FAILURE TO PAY THE INDEBTEDNESS AS AND WHEN DUE AND IN THE MANNER PROVIDED IN THE NOTE AND SECURITY DEED. THE DEBT REMAINING IN DEFAULT, THIS SALE WILL BE MADE FOR THE PURPOSE OF PAYING THE SAME AND ALL EXPENSES OF THIS SALE, AS PROVIDED IN SAID SECURITY DEED AND BY LAW, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS FEES (NOTICE OF INTENT TO COLLECT ATTORNEYS FEES HAVING BEEN GIVEN).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JUDY B. HILLIARD AND BILLY RAY HILLIARD, WILLIAM CALE HILLIARD, or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2,
the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. § 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 18th day of October, 2017
COLONY BANK
As attorney in fact for
JUDY B. HILLIARD AND BILLY RAY HILLIARD
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
PROBATE NOTICES
NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF LUCILLE HOWARD DRISCOLL AND ANITA HOWARD KEIDEL FOR DISCHARGE FROM OFFICE AND ALL LIABILITY AS EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE CREWS HOWARD, DECEASED
Estate No.: P-17-9042
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before November 25, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees
must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
RITA J. LLOP
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARTHUR LEE MURRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9091
NOTICE
The Petition of BELINDA SHARON FLOWERS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOMEVER IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before December 8, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on December 8, 2017. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the PROBATE COURT
By: KAYE NOLES
Clerk of the Probate Court
Dodge County Courthouse
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
