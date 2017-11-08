Lady Indians named to all region

By Russ Ragan
Dodge County High School (DCHS) Lady Indians’ powerhouse on the mound, Jade Dowdy, was named pitcher of the year in Region 3AA softball last week.
Dowdy, who is a junior at DCHS, wasn’t the only Lady Indian honored.
Senior second baseman Julianna Bellflower earned the honor of being named co-player of the year for the region.
Joining the two on the first team are shortstop Aniyah Black, catcher Jacey Dowdy, third baseman Abby Manning and first baseman Sara Lann.
Making the second team were the Dodge outfielders Hailey Hickman, Jenna Hickman and Amber Maxwell. Pitcher Linzy Bowen also made the second team. Freshman Logan White was named as an honorable mention.
Jade Dowdy did a great job, when she took over as the Lady Indians’ top pitcher this season. She compiled a 14-6 record with a 1.45 earned run average (ERA), had 17 complete games, which included 11 strikeouts and only had 19 walks in 120 innings and she struck out 88. Dowdy had a pair of shutouts over Bleckley County to win the region championship. She also recorded a four-hit shutout over Harlem in Columbus that got Dodge to the final four. At the plate, Jade Dowdy tied for the team lead with four homers. Two of those came against Vidalia that helped Dodge get to the elite eight in Columbus.
It was a big year for Bellflower at second base. The senior played a great second base, and she led the Lady Indians’ offense out of the leadoff spot. Bellflower hit .464 on the year, and she led the team with a .591 on-base percentage. She also led the team by going 14 for 14 in stolen bases, and also had a team high 28 walks, and scored 43 runs, which also led the team. Bellflower had 16 runs batted in (RBIs) and five doubles out of the leadoff spot. Her plans are to play college ball at Shorter College next year.
Joining the two on the first team is first baseman Sara Lann. She hit .465 for the Lady Indians, had 47 hits, which was tops on the team. and had 44 RBIs, which were tops on the team as well. Lann led the team in doubles with 14, and her slugging percentage of .603 was second on the team. She had a big region tournament, as she went six for nine with seven RBIs, a the Lady Indians rolled to another region championship.
Next up on the first team is catcher Jacey Dowdy. The junior had a fine year playing catcher. She hit .422 on the year, had two homers, including one in Columbus against eventual champion Rockmart and had 23 RBIs and nine doubles. She had a .588 slugging percentage, which was good for second on the team. Jacey Dowdy was big in the clutch for the Lady Indians and had three hits and four RBIs in a come-from-behind win in Bleckley County. She drove in the game tying run in the seventh, where Dodge rallied to win.
Next up is junior third baseman Abby Manning. She hit .361 on the year for Dodge. She was second on the team in runs scored with 40. Manning also added eight doubles and a pair of triples. She also led the team in sacrifice flies with five. She played a great third base on the season. She was 14 for 14 in chances in Columbus. She made five straight plays late in the 2-0 win over Harlem. Manning also drove in the game’s only runs with a double in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Aniyah Black rounds out the first team all-stars. She hit .384 on the season for Dodge, and she tied for the team lead in homers with four. She was second on the team with 30 RBIs. She also added five doubles and a triple. Black also scored 33 runs, which was also third on the team, and she drew 25 walks. Her .604 slugging percentage was tops on the team. She was five for seven in the state’s opening round against Westside. She had a pair of homers and doubles, and she drove in five. Black was also eight for eight in stolen bases.
Leading off the second team is senior Hailey Hickman. She played a very strong leftfield, and her very strong throwing arm made her very tough to run on. She made a fine play in the region championship game against Bleckley County, which stopped a potential rally for a double play. Hailey Hickman had four doubles, a pair of triples and a homer with 26 RBIs on the season. She was also five for five in stolen bases on the season.
Next up on the second team is centerfielder Jenna Hickman. The junior hit .300 on the season and scored 26 runs. She had 13 RBIs and she had two triples on the year. She led the team in sacrifices with six. She was second on the team in stolen bases with 13. She had three hits and three RBIs in the region tournament.
Also on the second team is junior right fielder Amber Maxwell. She hit .308 on the season with 28 hits. She had 17 RBIs and she was second on the team with ten doubles. Maxwell was six for six in stolen bases this year. She was two for four with a pair of RBIs against eventual state champion Rockmart. Like the other outfielders, she possessed a good glove and strong throwing arm. She made a fine running catch to end the Harlem game in Columbus.
Rounding out the second team is freshman Linzy Bowen. She was a new edition to this year’s team. She had several highlights on the mound. Bowen had a complete game shutout in the regular season finale against Bleckley County to clinch the top seed. She also went the distance in a 9-2 win against Bacon County in Columbus at the state tournament. On the season, she had a 7-2 record with a 1.07 ERA. Bowen had seven complete games and five shutouts. She had 48 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched.
Last up is freshman Logan White. She was an honorable mention all-region. She was honorable mention in all-region. White went 11 for 21, for a .523 average. She had four doubles and a strong .714 slugging percentage. She had a big Friday in Columbus for Dodge. White had five hits in three starts as a designated player. She had Dodge’s only hit and RBI in the 2-1 loss to Banks County.
It was a great year for the Lady Indians. They have had back-to-back top four state finishes, and things look good for a big 2018 season. Congratulations to the team, as well as head coach Jennifer Bellflower and assistants Meagan McCranie and Kenton Haley.
