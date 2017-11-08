Dodge cheerleaders place first

By Brian Grauberger
For the second year in a row, the Dodge County High School competition cheer team placed first at the region competition.
The team has progressively improved its performance and increased its level of difficulty.
The team had a near flawless performance with no falls on their major stunts.
Despite numerous injuries, the team was able to utilize four individual stunt groups. The team then combined these four stunt groups into single large stunt.
By placing first, the team will not be required to participate in the sectional tournament on Friday, but will be performing at the state tournament in Columbus on Saturday.
The team is no stranger to the state competition, as the team placed sixth last year at state. In addition to the more intense practices, the team has been participating in activities over the past two weeks that have increased team unity.
The DCHS cheer team has participated in gift exchanges, and the upper classmen have been mentoring the younger girls and giving words of encouragement.
The girls are pulling together as a tight unit, and this trust in one another is showing on the mat. Competition cheerleaders include Sarah Beth Kirkland, Alyssa Trifiletti, Harlee Strickland, Sydney Steff, Ashley Howell, Bailey Wilson, Molli Mann, Jaida Rollins, Logan Lanier, Destiny Davis, Marlyn Parker, Kenzie Thomas, Shelby Cannon, Ivy Mincey, Ashlyn Dominy, Audrey Graham, Ryleigh Gonzales, Caroline Scarborough, Madison Durden and Amy Elizalde. The team is coached by Sheena Orange and Tammy Lewis.
Perform Great The Dodge County competition cheerleaders gave an outstanding performance at region cheer competition. They received first place. (Photo by Brian Grauberger)
