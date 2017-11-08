Indians and Dogs to clash Friday

By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians (9-0) and region champs out of Region 3AA, will face Augusta’s Butler High School (4-6), and the number four seed out of Region 4AA.
The game will be played in Eastman at Memorial Stadium.
Butler High defeated Glenn Hills High School on the final game of the season to earn the last playoff spot in Region 4.
In Dodge’s region, Region 3AA, the number three and four seeds were still up for grabs after the final game of the regular season.
The dilemma - a three-way tie existed between Bleckley County, Washington County, and Southwest Macon, all with 3-3 records in the region standings. Bleckley County lost to Southwest last Friday night 26-21 and let the number two slot slip away, and Dublin beat Washington County to take the number two spot. The solution was a mini-playoff.
The winner of game one, Washington County vs. Southwest earned a playoff spot and then the loser of game one faced Bleckley County for the second spot.
The loser of game two went home. In game one, Southwest beat Washington County by a score of 7-3. In game two, Washington County beat Bleckley County by a score of 10-9. Bleckley County went home.
Washington County is the number four seed and Southwest is the number three seed.
Two other regions also had ties to determine playoff spots - Region 2AA and Region 8AA.
The playoff tickets went on sale on Tuesday for $8.00 each.
Season ticket holders for regular seasons games will be required to purchase a ticket.
Ticket prices and rules pertaining to season ticket holders, are set by the Georgia High School Association.
If you were a season ticket holder, you may still sit in your usual reserved seats, as long as you bring your reserved seating pass.
Game time for Friday’s game is 7:30 p.m.
Brackets for the play-offs can be found on page 2B of this edition of the newspaper.
Coach Rex Hodges said of the game Friday night, the Bulldogs have ‘tall receivers who can catch the ball’ and could prove to be a challenge to the Indian defense.
