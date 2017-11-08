A Dodge County teenager died in a four wheeler accident on Saturday, November 4. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)

Teenager dies in four wheeler accident

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 8. 2017
Comments (0)

A Dodge County teenager was killed when the four wheeler he was driving ran into a pickup truck at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Jhett Dawson Hendrix, age 14, of Eastman, was driving a Kawasaki Bayou all-terrain vehicle south on Jordan Brown Road. Hendrix failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Pine Bluff Road and struck a 2011 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck in the front driver’s side. The pickup truck was being driven east on Pine Bluff Road by Bradley Dwight Roberson, age 35, of Milan.

Hendrix was ejected from the four wheeler and was pronounced dead at the scene by Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith.
