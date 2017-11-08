Senator Rand Paul was physically attacked, “blindsided” by his Trump-hating registered Democrat Kentucky neighbor while mowing his grass. The neighbor, a doctor named Rene Boucher, inflicted minor damage and could face a year in jail for the alleged attack. Yes, many leftists are violent people, sometimes playing rough while calling for peaceful protests.
“Be not a still target for the actively evil.”
Michael Ingmire on Politichicks.com 10-31-17
Liberal commentator Jeff Dickerson on the Georgia Gang Sunday television show, one of the few political shows worth watching, claims “low income white people” elected Donald Trump. I’d say savvy voters elected him. Have you noticed how many liberal Democrats are very rich? They try to keep you from becoming rich with high income taxes (not taxes on wealth) to keep you from competing with them. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are ardent liberal Democrats.
Obamacare was fading long ago, way before Donald Trump came along. People noticed this and elected Trump.
Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record, or with Crooked Hillary Clinton’s record? Selective prosecution is always at work in the USA. Paul Manafort appears before a judge who donated $1,000 to Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign.
Roger Stone (StoneZone.com) says the Paul Manafort indictment is a bogus one. I didn’t realize this – Roger Stone has been involved in ten presidential campaigns.
“The Clintons could steal a hot stove.”
Roger Stone StoneZone.com
The charge of Russian collusion may be a delusion.
Lew Rockwell, on LewRockwell.com 10-31-17, says baseball trounces Sunday Night football in the ratings “Even though football includes free concussions.”
Who elected Donald Trump?
