Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
To friends in Eastman and Dodge County.
My mother, Lucy (Chasteen) Baker, will celebrate a special birthday this year on December 27, 2017. I would like to surprise her with a folder of greetings and notes from longtime friends and former coworkers. Would you please write her a Happy Birthday note? You can send it via email to harveyroberts2@att.net or by U.S. mail to Mrs. Dianne Roberts, 6114 Lollis Creek Rd., Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.
You will remember her as Lucy Rawlins, and she worked for Dodge County Principal L.D. Bowen (50s-60s), Dodge County Hospital (70s) and Dodge County Superintendent Dahl McDermitt (70s) before moving to Robins Air Force Base.
I would appreciate any happy greetings you can share. This will be a surprise so, for those who have kept in touch with Mama, please do not spill the beans!
Dianne Roberts
