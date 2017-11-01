Legals 11-01-2017

1001
ADOPTIONS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
PETITION OF:
TORI JUSTINE MOORE BURCH
And ERWIN BURCH
Adoption No.
FOR THE ADOPTION OF:
K.A. year of birth 2009
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: JAMIE RICHIE and CORY ARDOIN
By order of the court for service by publication dated 10/2/2017, you are hereby notified that, PETITIONERS TORI JUSTINE MOORE BURCH and ERWIN BURCH filed PETITION FOR ADOPTION against you. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon plaintiff’s attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, 5607 ANSON AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
Witness, the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of Superior Court of Dodge County.
This 25th day of October, 2017.
SARAH RIEDEL
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on September 28, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SIX HUNDRED EIGHTY SIX DOLLARS ($686.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 1990 DODGE DYNASTY LE 4S (VIN: 1B3XC56R5LD779976); SAVAGE 20 GAUGE PUMP SHOTGUN (SERIAL #: 152532N); NORINCO SKS 7.62 (SERIAL #: 3141547); SAVAGE MARK II .22 RIFLE WITH BIPOD STAND AND SIMMONS SCOPE (SERIAL #: 0577879); REMMINGTON ARMS 20 GAUGE PUMP SHOTGUN (SERIAL #: RS00490); NORINCO SKS 7.2 (SERIAL #: 2215608); WINCHESTER MODEL 94 2020 LAND OF LINCOLN COMMEMORATIVE (SERIAL #: IS21097); CROSSMAN GI EXTREME PELLET RIFLE AND SCOPE; BUSH MASTER XM5E2S (SERIAL#: BK 5904643) WITH BIPOD STAND; 1 DOUBLE DRUM MAGAZINE AND TWO 30 ROUND MAGAZINES FOR BUSH MASTER; XSIGHT HD SCOPE (SERIAL # 323315); BERSA FIRESTORM 380 PISTOL (SERIAL #F03652); KELTEC P11 9MM PISTOL (SERIAL # 118430); SMITH AND WESSON CTG .38 SPECIAL REVOLVER (SERIAL #: 510450); SMITH AND WESSON .38 SPECIAL REVOLVER WITH WOOD GRIPS (SERIAL #: K99504); BUSHWACKER CROSS BOW WITH NCSTAR SCOPE (SERIAL #: X305012310); PRIMOS TRAIL CAMERA (SERIAL #: TC35411268217)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of OCTOBER, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
ASSISTANT District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a notice of intent to dissolve SREGOR PROPERTIES, INC. a Georgia Corporation with its registered office at 1221 PLAZA AVENUE; EASTMAN, GEORGIA, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the GEORGIA BUSINESS CORPORATION CODE.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CONNIE WILLIAMSON WOODARD
All creditors of the Estate of CONNIE WILLIAMSON WOODARD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 6th day of October, 2017.
HUNTER ANDREW MUNDEN
Executor of the Estate of
CONNIE WILLIAMSON WOODARD, Deceased
HUNTER ANDREW MUNDEN
269 Perry Road
Rochelle, GA 31079
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL LEROY WIGGINS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of October 2017.
MARIE M. WIGGINS
1616 Milan Eastman Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
State of Georgia
County of Dodge
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OLA MOYE CHANCEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 24th day of October 2017.
Estate of OLA MOYE CHANCEY
Bryon Douglas Chancey
1959 Spanish Oaks Dr. South
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
State Bar No. 488189
478-272-2885
MARGARET E. GREER
Attorney for the Estate
1011
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by MARK BROWN and JANICE BROWN to CONSECO FINANCE SERVICING CORP. dated November 24, 1999, and recorded in Deed Book 342, Page 144, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN TREE 2008-MH1, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $65,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, November 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 229 OF THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH IS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, JAY BIRD ESTATES, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 28, PAGE 192, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
THE SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES.
THIS PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 289, PAGE 48, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
Said property is known as 644 JAY BIRD HELENA DIRT ROAD, HELENA, GA 31037, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the
secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of MARK BROWN; JANICE BROWN, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN TREE 2008-MH1
as AttorneyinFact for
MARK BROWN and JANICE BROWN
File No. 17064084
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E.
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by VICKIE M GOOCH AKA VICKIE GOOCH AND CLIFTON JARVIS GOOCH to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FIDELITY MORTGAGE, A DIVISON OF DELTA FUNDING CORPORATION dated 8/17/2006 and recorded in Deed Book 551 Page 268 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 20063, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 51,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on NOVEMBER 07, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT #128 IN SAID DISTRICT CONTAINING 0.12 ACRES MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT #128 WHICH POINT IT LOCATED 265 FEET FROM NORTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT THUS ESTABLISHED RUNS SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 11.81 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 41 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 146.69 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 18 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE 115.30 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.04 FEET TO A POINT THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 95 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 117 FEET BACK TO A PLACE OF POINT OF BEGINNING.
FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 033 031; SOURCE OF TITLE IS 176611 RECORDED 06/02/1983.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 839 GOOCH RD, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): CLIFTON JARVIS GOOCH AND VICKIE M GOOCH AKA VICKIE GOOCH or tenant or tenants.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
FORECLOSURE LOSS MITIGATION
1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD
SUITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 913172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 20063
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
VICKIE M GOOCH AKA VICKIE GOOCH AND CLIFTON JARVIS GOOCH
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1017664263A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017664263A
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt given by ASHLEY W. BURCH to COLONY BANK dated March 14, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 601, Page 286, Clerk’s Office, Dodge County Superior Court (the “Security Deed”) conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JAB ENTERPRISES, LLC to COLONY BANK dated August 5, 2016 in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-EIGHT THOUSAND NINETY-ONE and 07/100 DOLLARS ($188,091.07) with interest thereon as set forth therein. COLONY BANK being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2017, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 121 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.49 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, DATED DECEMBER 5, 2007, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 223, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney’s fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the
Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. COLONY BANK can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ASHLEY W. BURCH
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1015
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESDRAS JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ and HONORATA DIAZ
MINOR CHILD: EVAN JIMENEZ
Civil Action File No. 17V-8216
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that ESDRAS JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ and HONORATA DIAZ, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 3rd day of October 2017, praying for a change in the name minor child from EVAN JIMENEZ to EVAN JIMENEZDIAZ.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 3rd day of OCTOBER, 2017.
ESDRAS JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ
Petitioner pro se
HONORATA DIAZ
Petitioner pro se
