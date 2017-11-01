Advances to state Dodge County High School boys cross country team won region runners-up and advances on to the state cross-country meet. The boys will team will compete in the state cross-country meet on November 4, 2017 in Carrollton, where the top seven runners from the top teams in AA schools across the state will compete in one race to determine individual and team state champions. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)