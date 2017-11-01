Indians win in real nailbiter battle against Bleckley 30-27

By David Bush
Folks, if you missed this game, you missed a good one. Last Friday night, our Dodge County Indians traveled to Cochran to play our rivals, the Bleckley County Royals. On the line- a perfect regular season, a region championship and, of course, bragging rights for another year.
Going into the game, Bleckley County was 6-2 and having one of the best seasons they’ve had in awhile. Should they win in this game and the next, they would be region champs.
Dodge would then be the runner-ups in the region, with a bad taste left in their mouth after losing to Bleckley. As you can see, there was no lack of motivation from either side. Dodge kicked off to Bleckley to start the game. Dodge won the toss and deferred to the second half.
After a low kickoff by Peyton Bush, down to the 8-yard line, the Royals returned the ball to their own 25. Bleckley County picked up a first down, got bogged down at the 35, and were forced to punt.Dodge took over at their own 32, but were unable to get a first down.
After a punt by Bush, Bleckley reloaded and marched their offense out. Starting back at their own 31-yard line, the Royals quickly got out to about midfield before the defense had them going backwards.
On a second and 18 play, the Royals connected on a 17-yard pass play to bring up third and one. Bleckley handed off to Nykeem Farrow, who made an athletic move in the backfield, and cut it up the middle for a 48-yard touchdown run.
The point after was good, and Dodge found themselves in unfamiliar territory, trailing 7-0.
Dodge got the ball back after the kickoff with good field position.
The Indians pushed the ball back down the field to the Bleckley 34-yard line, when first and ten from the 34, R.J. Carr gashed the Bleckley County defense and outran everyone to the end zone. But wait! Back near the line of scrimmage, a late flag came out, and a holding penalty would bring the ball back.
Three plays later, on third and seven, quarterback Nick Cummings was intercepted at the 10-yard line of Bleckley to end the drive.
Bleckley took advantage of the turnover and drove the ball 90 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 36-yard pass play. The point after was no good, and Dodge now trailed 13-0.
Bleckley County kicked the ball back off to the Indians, and Daylon Gordon gave the Indians good field position with a return to the Bleckley 34-yard line. Six play later, quarterback Nick Cummings put the Indians on the board with a 6-yard run. Bush’s point after was good, and Dodge cut the lead 13-7.
After another line drive kickoff, the Royals took over at their own 28-yard line. Bleckley began to move down the field, picking up big yardage and getting first downs on four consecutive plays. The Royals were at the Dodge County 15-yard line, and after two unsuccessful attempts, connected on another touchdown pass with eight minutes two seconds to go in the second quarter.
The Royals went for the two-point conversion and got it making the score Bleckley 21, Dodge 7. If you were a Dodge fan, that sick feeling was probably hitting you in the gut like it was mine. Things just weren’t going the Indians’ way.
Dodge got the ensuing kickoff and returned it to the 25, where the Indians would have the ball first and ten. The Indians began to play Indian football, and methodically moved the ball down the field until the drive stalled on the Bleckley County 17-yard line.
Bush came in to kick a 34-yard field goal and, he drove it through the uprights to give Dodge three more points. Dodge now only trailed by 11 points. Bush kicked back off to Bleckley. The Royals returned the ball to their 30-yard line. The Bleckley County offense moved the ball out to their own 49 before stalling and having to punt. Dodge took over at their own 23-yard line with time running out in the first half. On the first play from scrimmage, the Indians fumbled and the Royals recovered the ball.
If there was instant replay in high school football, it would have been overturned, as the runner was down when the ball came out. Oh well, there isn’t instant replay, so it was Bleckley’s ball at first and ten at the Dodge 30-yard line. The Indian defense held to end the half. Dodge County received the second half kickoff, and took it to the Dodge County 39-yard line. They would only move the ball to the Bleckley County 41 before being stopped. Bush would come in to punt.
The punt rolled into the end zone for a touchback, but Dodge was called for a personal foul on the play, and instead of starting back at their own 20, the Royals would get the ball all the way out to their 35-yard line.
Bleckley couldn’t do much with the ball this time, and would eventually be forced to punt themselves.
The Dodge County defense came up huge and blocked the punt, and the Indians took over at the Royal 35-yard line. Seven plays later, R.J. Carr was on the receiving end of a 12-yard touchdown reception.
The Indians tried a two-point conversion but failed, so the score was now 21-16 Bleckley. Bush’s kickoff sailed into the end zone for a touchback, and the Royals would try again from their own 20-yard line with four minutes 25 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Momentum was beginning to swing Dodge’s way. On third and seven, the Royals tried to throw a deep ball down the middle, but Michael Carr out-jumped the receiver to intercept the pass. So, it was now Dodge ball, first and ten at the Dodge 44-yard line.
On second and four from the 50-yard line, R.J. Carr turned on the jets and flew down the sideline for another Dodge County touchdown. The point after by Bush was good, and the Indians were in front for the first time, 23-21.
Bush kicked the ball back to the Royals’ 1-yard line, and the return man was rocked at the 5-yard line by Elisha Williams. The Indian defense shut down the Royal offense on a three and out, forcing a punt as the third quarter came to an end.Dodge’s next possession was unproductive and Bush would have to punt the ball back to Bleckley.
The Royals seemed to have a little something going, moving the ball about 20 yards downfield, when Shemour Jordan intercepted a pass on an incredible play.
Jordan, a defensive lineman, jumped up to bat the ball back down, but actually caught it from close range.
This play gave the Indians great field position at the Bleckley 35-yard line. Five plays later, Nick Cummings was in the end zone again, and Bush’s extra point was good to make the score 30-21 Dodge County, with five minutes, 39 seconds left in the game. Bleckley County would bring Bush’s kickoff back out to their own 27.
The Royals, who played tough all night and were not about to give up again started driving. The drive was 13 plays, and ended with a touchdown.
The point after was no good, and the score was now 30-27 in favor of Dodge.
Bleckley tried an on-side kick, but the Indians recovered the ball. Dodge County was able to run out the clock, thanks to a penalty on the Royals for too many men on the field on a fourth and four punting situation.
Game statistics, courtesy of Jay Mullis, were as follows. In rushing yards, Dodge had 237, compared to Bleckley’s 141. In passing yards, Dodge had 25 yards to Bleckley’s 201. In total offense, Dodge had 262 yards and Bleckley had 342 yards. In rushing, passing and scoring statistics, R.J. Carr had 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 13 yards and a touchdown; Nick Cummings had 22 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns; Erin Pitts had six carries for 30 yards and one reception for 12 yards and Bush was three for three in point after attempts and one for one with a 34-yard field goal.
The Indians won and finished the season undefeated in the regular season.
Dodge County also sealed the region championship for the second time in three years.
Congratulations to the players, coaches, cheerleaders, band and all other supporting staff for a great year already.
Dodge will be off this Friday as the rest of the state finishes up its regular season.
The Indians will be hosting the first round playoff game, opponent to be determined, on November 10, 2017.
Come out and support the Indians as they fight to bring home to Dodge County a state championship.
Don’t forget to be there on November 10 to support our Dodge County Indians
Set Up Dodge County Indians #45 Tyler Ruffin and #41 Cade Cranford set up the Royals’ line for a big defensive play. (Photo by Miranda Bush)
