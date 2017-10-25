Two Dodge High Lady Indians make All-State Dugout Team

By Russ Ragan
Over the weekend, Dodge High Lady Indian Softball seniors Julianna Bellflower and Sara Lann were selected to the 2017 Georgia Dugout Club All-State team.
Both have had huge seasons, helping to lead the Lady Indians to the Elite 8 this weekend in Columbus.
Bellflower is hitting .500 out of the leadoff spot. She leads the team with a .611 on-base percentage.
She also leads the team in runs scored with 41 and 23 walks.
Lann also has a .500 batting average and she leads the team with 41 runs batted in and 14 doubles.
Her .659 slugging percentage is also tops on the team.
Coach Jennifer Bellflower’s commented on her two all-stars, “Julianna has been a leader both offensively and defensively this year! Sara has pounded on the ball this season. Super proud for both of these senior Lady Indians.”
