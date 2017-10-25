Lady Indians to compete in state for Elite 8

By Russ Ragan
Despite making things a little interesting, the Dodge High Lady Indians Softball team has advanced to the Elite 8 in back-to-back years. They won the third and deciding game 13-0 on Thursday, after splitting a double-header against Vidalia on Wednesday winning 9-0 in game one, and then they lost by a tough 2-1 score in game two.
The Lady Indians, now 23-6 on the year, will now advance to Columbus for a Thursday date with top ranked Rockmart. The Lady Jackets are 31-2 on the year. If you recall, the Lady Indians drew top ranked Vidalia, who entered Columbus undefeated and were beat by Dodge 4-0. I expect the 3:00 p.m. Thursday matchup to be a great game.
Back to game one last Wednesday against Vidalia. The early points of the game were all about pitching and missed opportunities for both teams. Jade Dowdy got the start for the Lady Indians on the mound. She had six strikeouts through the first three innings.
Vidalia, also the Lady Indians, had three hits and a walk, but they left all four runners on base. Dodge also had their early chances. They left six in the first three innings, including the bases loaded in the third.
The Dodge offense got things going in the bottom of the fourth. Hailey Hickman and Amber Maxwell both reached on errors.
A sacrifice bunt by Jenna Hickman and a four-pitch walk to Julianna Bellflower would load the bases with one out.
Jade Dowdy would get Dodge on the board with a single that would score Hailey Hickman and Maxwell for a 2-0 lead.
A sacrifice fly from Aniyah Black would plate Bellflower, and a single by Abby Manning would score Sydney Powell, who was running for Jade Dowdy, and the Dodge lead would be 4-0.
Jade Dowdy would get an easy fifth, and Dodge would get right back to work in the bottom of the inning.
Sara Lann would lead off with a single, and she would score, as Hailey Hickman’s single would be booted and the Dodge lead would be 5-0. Hailey Hickman would score on a wild pitch for a 6-0 game. Maxwell would walk and steal second. She would score on a single by Jenna Hickman for a 7-0 Dodge lead. With two out, Jade Dowdy would hit a deep blast to left that would be a walk-off homer and a 9-0 Dodge win. Jade Dowdy was four for four, with four runs batted in (RBIs) in game one.
Vidalia would be the home team in game two. Linzy Bowen would get the start on the mound for Dodge. She would strike out the side in the first.
Dodge would get the offense started in the top of the second. Manning would single to lead off the inning. She would score on a one-out single from Lann, and Dodge would have a 1-0 lead.
The game would stay 1-0 for quite a while, despite the Dodge Lady Indians having ten hits and three walks. Bowen, meanwhile, on the mound, pitched really well, as she allowed only two hits and two walks through six innings.
Unfortunately, the game would get away from Dodge, as Vidalia would tie things up in the seventh and win it in the eighth, and game three would be forced after a tough 2-1 Dodge loss.
Vidalia would win the postgame toss, so they would be the home team in game three.
Jade Dowdy would be the starting pitcher for Dodge. There would be no score after the first, as Jade Dowdy had an easy inning.
Dodge would take advantage of a couple of Vidalia errors. Jacey Dowdy would lead off with a double and she would be replaced by the speedy Europe Brown. Lann would reach on an error to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Hailey Hickman would give Dodge the lead on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 game. A two-out single from Bellflower would score Lann for a 2-0 game.
That brought Jade Dowdy to the plate and once again, she hit a bomb to deep left over the fence, and suddenly, Dodge was in control with a 5-0 lead.
After a quick bottom of the second from Jade Dowdy, Dodge would increase their lead in the third.
Manning would lead off the inning by reaching on an error.
That brought up Jacey Dowdy, and she hit a screaming line drive that banged into the left field fence on the fly, and runners would be at second and third.
A sacrifice fly by Lann would score Manning for a 6-0 lead.
Vidalia would lead off the bottom of the third with a single.
It would be short lived, as Dodge would turn a beautiful double play from Black and Bellflower. Vidalia then tried out third baseman, Manning in the fourth and fifth innings. They would have no luck, as she handled all four chances without a problem and we go to the sixth with a 6-0 Dodge lead.
Dodge would hit for a while in the top of the sixth. Jenna Hickman walked to lead off, and she went to second on a single by Bellflower. A single from Jade Dowdy would score Jenna Hickman for 7-0 game.
It would be the second four-RBI game in the series for her. Aniyah Black would single home Bellflower, and the lead would reach 8-0.
Manning would reach on an error, and that would score Powell, who was running for Jade Dowdy.
Lann would follow-up with a hit that would score Black and Manning for a 10-0 Dodge lead.
Dodge would finish things off with RBI hits from Jenna Hickman and Bellflower that would give Dodge a 13-0 lead.
The hit would be the fourth of the day for Bellflower.
Jade Dowdy would close out the game in style, as she struck out the side for the 13-0 final. She pitched a great game, allowing only three hits and striking out six.
So, it is off to Columbus, and it promises to be quite a ride.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to meet Rockmart Thursday, October 26, 2017.
After the game, head coach Jennifer Bellflower commented, “Back-to-back region championships and trips to the Elite 8 isn’t enough for this Lady Indian team. We are out for hardware.
The team has realized that at every game, they must make a statement! We’ve had to prove to everyone that we are deserving and that we are willing to do whatever it takes to be on top!”
Runs In Dodge County Lady Indian Jade Dowdy (#23) rounds third and heads home after a homerun. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
