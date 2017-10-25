Dodge clips the Falcons’ wings 54-7

By David Bush
Homecoming 2017 is in the books. Congratulations to Gabby Hall, Dodge County High School 2017 homecoming queen and all the wonderful young ladies on this year’s homecoming court.
Our Dodge County Indians were looking to go 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in region play against the Falcons of East Laurens High School. The Falcons were winless coming into this game and facing an undefeated Dodge County team who were heavily favored to win this game. Games like this one make me nervous, because sometimes, the stronger team doesn’t take the lesser team seriously, and bad things happen, i.e. Clemson vs. Syracuse or LSU vs. Troy just this year in college football.
All week long, the Dodge coaching staff harped on focus. Focus on East Laurens and that game only.
To start the game, Dodge County won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Dodge County kicker Peyton Bush kicked off to the East Laurens 12-yard line, where the Falcons returned the ball 11 yards to their own 23.
On the first play from scrimmage, the East Laurens quarterback dropped back to pass, and fired the ball across the middle where linebacker Tyler Ruffin was waiting. Ruffin intercepted the ball and returned it to the original line of scrimmage. From there, the Indians were in business, first and ten at the Falcon 23-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Nick Cummings strolled into the end zone for the first Dodge County touchdown. Bush came in to kick the extra point and with ten minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Dodge led 7-0.
The Falcons then returned the Bush kickoff to their own 30-yard line. East Laurens managed to get one first down on this drive, before the Dodge County defense began to manhandle the Falcon offense and force a punting situation. On fourth and 20, the Falcons punted to the Indians’ 43-yard line where the Dodge County offense would take over.
The Dodge offense could only scrounge up five yards on the series and would have to punt the ball right back. Bush came in to punt and boomed the ball down inside the 10-yard line, but the ball managed to roll into the end zone before anyone could down it.
The Falcons got the ball out at their own 20, but the Indian defense would prove to be too much, and after three plays, were punting back to Dodge.
The Indians took over at their own 33-yard line. Junior running back R.J. Carr carried the ball on five consecutive plays and the Indians were inside the ten. On second and six, Nick Cummings faked the handoff to Carr and ran it in for the second score of the night. Bush tacked on the extra point and Dodge was up 14-0 with two minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
After another Bush kickoff, the Falcon offense tried again to get past the tough Dodge County defense. The result was the same. After three plays and moving backwards, it was time for the Falcons to punt again.
Erin Pitts received the punt at the Dodge County 47-yard line. Dodge wasted little time getting down the field. In five plays, including a 38-yard pass completion to Erin Pitts, the Indians were back in the end zone. This time, Carr carried the ball in from three yards out. The point after by Bush was true and the Indians were rolling 21-0 with still 11 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the second quarter.
The next Bush kickoff went into the end zone for a touchback, and the Falcons would have to start from their own 20-yard line. The suffocating defense of Dodge continued to frustrate the East Laurens offense. The Falcons lost four yards on three plays and again punted to Dodge. The punt was short and went out of bounds at the East Laurens 42-yard line.
On the first play, Nick Cummings hit Erin Pitts in stride, going down the middle of the field, for a 42-yard touchdown pass. Bush added the point after, and the lead was now 28-0 with eight minutes, 53 seconds to go in the second quarter. Again, Bush’s kickoff found its way into the end zone for a touchback and again the Falcons would have to start deep in their own territory.
The Indian defense picked up right where they left off and forced another punt. This time the East Laurens punter got his foot into the ball and drove our return man back, and a fumble resulted.
East Laurens pounced on the loose ball down at the Dodge County 33-yard line. East Laurens, finally down in Dodge County territory, still could not break through that solid Indian defense. The Falcons turned the ball over on downs at the Dodge County 27-yard line. Thanks to the offensive line, blowing open holes wide enough for a tank to drive through, and some strong running from Nick Cummings, Carr, and Pitts, the Indians would score again in just four plays. Carr burst through the line and outran everyone to the end zone from 27 yards out. Bush connected on the extra point and the Indians were now up 35-0 with three minutes, ten seconds to go in the second quarter.
After another touchback on the ensuing kickoff by Bush, the Falcons found themselves back in familiar territory, their own 20. The defense forced another three and out punt situation, and Pitts had a nice return. Pitts brought the ball all the way back to the Falcon 26-yard line. Freshman Daylon Gordon ran the ball down to the 11-yard line, where it was first and ten with just 20.9 seconds left in the half.
Bush was called in to attempt a 28-yard field goal. Bush booted the ball through the uprights and the Indians led 38-0.
