Gabby Hall was awarded the title of Dodge County High School’s 2017 Homecoming Queen during halftime of the homecoming game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 20, 2017. Pictured above are (l-r), second runner-up Sailor Rogers escorted by Chandler Davis, homecoming queen Gabby Hall escorted by Conner Rye and first runner-up Tristynee Black escorted by Rodrick Hines. (Photo by Emory Rogers Photography)
Queen crowned
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)