Letter to the editor

To the editor:
In the state of Georgia there are a thousand citizens living in Georgia’s state hospitals that serve clients with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs. Many of these clients have little, if any, contact with or support from friends or family.
In 1959, the Georgia Municipal Association and then Governor Ernest Vandiver created the Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade to help these hospital clients celebrate Christmas by providing each with a present. The staff at the regional hospitals tell us that without the Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade, many patients would go without any type of gift or recognition during the holidays. And the giving does not end at the holidays. Any items not used at Christmas are used throughout the year to celebrate birthdays and other special days.
Our city has started its gift collection campaign and we are asking or your help. The hospital clients are part of our community, and we would like to encourage all of you to remember them this holiday season. If your school, church, business or civic group would like to participate in an outstanding holiday community project, please contact Katie Barrett at (478) 374-7721 or email at katie@cityofeastman.com for further information on how you can get involved.
Let’s not forget those less fortunate during the holiday season.
Jason Cobb
Eastman city manager
