Are you outside the political lamestream? Let’s hope so.
The National Journal has a rating of the 26 most liberal members of Congress, voting from 90.8 percent to 94.5 percent liberal. All 26 are Democrats. Do not buy the line that both parties are alike. Some Republicans are still worth voting for.
Remember Bill Clinton blaming conservative talk radio hosts for the April 1995 Oklahoma City bombing?
“Once a story starts hurting the Dems, reporters drop it.”
George Neumayr on Spectator.org
As Rico on TheoSpark.net reminds us, “Gun Free does NOT mean “Murder free.”
Are you an extremist, fanatic or an anarchist? Retired Senator Harry Reid (D–Nevada) called those who disagree with Obamacare all three. Good riddance to Reid.
The U.S. Senate barbershop loses big money, a third of a million dollars per year. Of course it stays open and gets funded every year.
“Of the richest 1 percent of counties in the U.S., 43 percent surround the nation’s capital city.”
John Stossel on Newsmax.com
Yes, government hangers-on!
“Most Republicans say they oppose Obamacare, but very few are willing to do anything meaningful to stop it.”
SenateConservatives.com 9-25-13
It’s about the same today.
George W. Bush had both houses of Congress and the presidency, yet did nothing to stop Planned Parenthood. Some spineless politicians claim abortions are a small part of its operations, but 324,000 abortions per year (as of 2015) is not a small part. Planned Parenthood two years ago was getting over $500 million per year from U.S. taxpayers.
“Robin Hood did not sign the Constitution.”
Brian Wilson talk show host and a good one,
used to work in Atlanta at WGST BrianWilson.net
ESPN: Egotistical Society of Petulant Naysayers.
Good riddance to Reid
