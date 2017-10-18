By Russ Ragan
The Dodge Middle School Lady Warriors wrapped up their softball season recently with a win and a loss. The Lady Warriors split their final pair of regular season games, as they beat Swainsboro 4-2, and they dropped a 6-5 decision to West Laurens.
In the tournament first round, Dodge defeated East Laurens 13-1. In the semi-finals, they dropped a 9-5 decision to the Lady Raiders.
Here is a rundown of the statistics from those final games.
In the game against Swainsboro, Dylana Barton was one for four with a triple and a run scored; Brooke Perdue was one for three, one run batted in (RBI) and she was the winning pitcher in the game; Annie Jones was one for three with a triple; Jayci Yawn was one for three with a run scored; Ava Rowland had a walk and a run scored; Reagan Boney was two for three with three RBIs and Skye Meadows was one for three with an RBI.
In the game against West Laurens, Perdue had an RBI; Jones had an RBI; Makiyah Roberson was three for three with two runs scored and an RBI; Rowland had two RBIs; Yawn was two for three with one RBI and Ava Maxwell had a walk and a run scored.
In the game against East Laurens, Barton was one for three with three runs scored and three RBIs; Perdue was one for one with three walks, two runs scored and the winning pitcher in the game; Jones was one for three with two runs scored; Roberson was one for two with a walk and two runs scored; Rowland was one for one with two runs scored and two walks; JaiunaVae Patillo was one for two and Meadows had two walks and a run scored.
Versus West Laurens, Perdue was one for four; Roberson was two for four with three runs scored; Rowland was two for two with two walks; Patillo had an RBI; Meadows was two for three with an RBI and Boney had an RBI.
Lady Warriors split two in regular season
