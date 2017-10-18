The Dodge County Middle School recognized the eighth grade football players at the last home football game against Bleckley County on October 11, 2017. Pictured above are (l-r), Kade Harper (#7), Chanlier Neill (#57), Derrick Coleman (#8), Cortez Baker (#12), Keyshaun Mincey (#5), Javan Smith (#9), L.J. Battle (#54), Ja’Lon Jaynes (#25), LaVantae Daniel (#47), Blaine Pritchett (#10), Jay Dukes (#75), Jayquan Conaway (#23), Josh Jackson (#13), Hayden Davis (#84), Cameron Powell (#73), Joey Cornelius (#45), Zion Melvin (#88), Jackson Bowen (#14), Monterrius George (#59), Tyrek Clark (#44), Cameron Gooch (#70), Mikyle Carr (#56), Trey Cannon (#50), Alex Medina (#60), Jakevious Bray (#20) and Kale Bryant (#69).
