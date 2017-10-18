Lady Indians take two wins

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High Lady Indians continued on their quest to reach Columbus and to the elite eight, as they hosted Westside of Augusta last Wednesday.
The Lady Indians had little problems as they rolled to 12-0 and 10-0 wins. Both games were one-hitters by pitchers Jade Dowdy and Linzy Bowen.
This week, the Lady Indians welcome a familiar foe in Vidalia. Last year, Dodge beat Vidalia 3-0 in the quarterfinals in Columbus to wreck their perfect season. Vidalia would eventually beat Dodge 2-1 in the semifinals to end the Lady Indians season.
This year, Vidalia enters the game with a 13-14 record. The doubleheader will be Wednesday with starting times of 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Eastman.
Jade Dowdy got the call on the mound in game one for Dodge. She allowed a single and hit a batter with one out in the first. She would get out of the inning on a comebacker to the mound.
Julianna Belflower walked to lead off the Dodge first. She would steal second and third with one out.
Aniyah Black would hit a line drive well over the fence in left centerfield, and Dodge took a 2-0 lead. Both teams failed to score in the second, and Dowdy had an easy top of the third.
Dodge got back to work in the bottom of the third. With one out, it would be Black once more. She hit a high, deep drive down the line in left that just snuck inside the foul pole, and the Dodge lead reached 3-0. Abby Manning and Jacey Dowdy would follow up with singles.
That brought up first baseman, Sara Lann. The senior would deliver a double that scored Manning and Europe Brown, who was running for Jacey Dowdy, and that gave Dodge a 5-0 lead going into the fourth. Jade Dowdy would have a really easy fourth, as she retired the side on just eight pitches. She had retired the last 11 straight without allowing the ball to get out of the infield.
Dodge went to work in the bottom of the fourth. Bellflower would double to lead off, and she would to go to third on a single by Jade Dowdy.
A wild pitch would score Bellflower for a 6-0 Dodge lead. Singles by Black and Manning would be their third hits in the game and would load the bases for Jacey Dowdy. She would score a pair for a 9-0 Dodge lead.
A single by Lann would stretch the lead to 10-0. Dodge would have Lann at third and Hailey Hickman at second with nobody out. A wild pitch would score Lann, an error would plate Hailey Hickman, and Dodge would take game one 12-0.
Dodge would be the visiting team in game two. The Lady Indians went to work with one out. A single by Jade Dowdy and a wild pitch got her to second.
Black would strike again, this time with a double, and that would give Dodge a 1-0 lead. Freshman Bowen got the call on the mound in game two. She would have an easy first with a pair of fly balls and a strikeout.
Dodge would add to the lead in the second and third. With two out, Jenna Hickman would single to center and would score on a double to left by Bellflower, and the Dodge lead would go to 3-0.
Bowen would work out of her only real jam of the game in the third. She allowed a one-out walk, and she hit a batter. A popup and strikeout would end the inning, and Dodge would still lead 3-0.
Dodge would increase the lead in the top of the fifth. Bellflower would lead off with a walk.
She would advance to third on a bunt by Jade Dowdy, as Westside did not cover third. Bellflower would score on a wild pitch, and the lead would be 4-0.
Bowen would allow her only hit of the game on a blooper to left with one out. A groundout and a strikeout would end the inning.
The Dodge offense came alive in the top of the sixth. The Dodge bench had a big influence, and it would come from three freshmen. Gracie Lewis, freshman number one, lead off the inning with a single.
Lann doubled to left center to put runners at second and third. With one out, freshman number two, Logan White, would double to the gap in right center, and that scored Europe Brown, running for Lewis, and Lann for a 6-0 lead. Sydney Powell, freshman number three, would single home White for a 7-0 lead. Bellflower would single, and runners would reach second and third after an error.
Jade Dowdy would double that would score Powell and Bellflower for a 9-0 lead. Black would wrap up the six-run inning with a single that scored Jade Dowdy for a 10-0 lead. Black had a big day with a single five hits and five runs batted in.
Bowen breezed through the bottom of the sixth, as she got the side out on only four pitches in the 10-0 win.
Wednesday, there should be some great action, so come out and see it.
The Lady Indians are proud of their efforts as a team, and their season record. Aniyah Black (#1) and Sara Lann (#6) provided big plays for the girls when they were at bat to help put Dodge in the win column. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Lady Indians take two wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)