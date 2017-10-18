Indians tear down ‘House of Pain’ 42-7

By David Bush
Last Friday night saw a huge region 3AA matchup between our undefeated Dodge County Indians and the Washington County Golden Hawks. The game would be played in Sandersville at the infamous “House of Pain.”
The Indians seemed to have a remedy in mind for “House of Pain,” as they brought with them a big dose of Dodge County defense and multiple shots of Indian offense, which they administered all night long.
Dodge County won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Peyton Bush would get things started by kicking off to the Golden Hawks and Dyquan Bloodsaw.
Yes, that’s his real name, and man, is he scary with the ball. Bloodsaw was last year’s special teams player of the year for our region with many kickoffs and punts returned for touchdowns.
Bush’s kick went to the 5-yard line, and Bloodsaw returned the ball to the Washington County (Waco) 29-yard line.
The Golden Hawks would start there and move the ball all the way down to the Dodge County 32-yard line, before they got their first dose of the powerful Indian defense. Thanks to a Noah Wilcox sack and several hurried pass attempts that failed to find their mark, Waco turned the ball over to Dodge on downs.
Dodge took over at their own 37-yard line but couldn’t get things going and had to punt the ball back to the Golden Hawks. Bush was able to punt the ball down to the Waco 16-yard line without a return from Bloodsaw.
On the next Golden Hawk possession, Waco began to move the ball, picking up a first down before the second dose of Indian defense was delivered when Keshawn Smokes came up with a big interception to give the Indians a first and ten at the Waco 40-yard line.
On the next play, the offensive line, a.k.a. the Dodge County Demolition Crew, blasted a hole through the Golden Hawk defense, and R.J. Carr burst through and sprinted 40 yards for the first Dodge County touchdown. Bush would come in and kick the point after and with four minutes, 59 seconds to go in the first quarter, Dodge had the lead 7-0.
On the following kickoff, Bush kicked the ball to the Waco 3-yard line, and Bloodsaw took it all the way back to the 32-yard line.
The Golden Hawks were unable to get anything going however, as Jadin Johnson sacked the quarterback on first down and Tyler Ruffin almost intercepted a pass on third down. Ruffin’s pass break-up brought up a fourth and 16 punting situation for Waco.
The Golden Hawks punted the ball to Erin Pitts, who fair caught the ball, standing at his own 35-yard line.
On this possession, the Indians wasted little time, covering 65 yards in six plays before quarterback Nick Cummings ran it in from 8 yards out for another Indian touchdown. The point after by Bush was good and Dodge was off and running 14-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bush kicked it to the 4-yard line, but the dangerous kick-returner brought the ball all the way out to the 40-yard line before having to be brought down by Bush and Noah Cummings.
Washington County would get another dose of the Indian defense and have to punt again.
Dodge took over at their own 21-yard line and were able to push the ball up to their own 47-yard line before, they too, would have to punt. Punter Bush launched a booming 46-yard kick over Bloodsaw’s head, and the ball checked up and rolled sideways out of bounds at the Waco 7-yard line.
Pinned deep in their own territory, the Golden Hawks started their next possession. After moving the ball about 20 yards, the Waco offense would run out of steam and be forced to punt again.
The Indians would take over on their own 44-yard line and go to work from there. In only six plays, the Indians would score again, as Erin Pitts carried the ball in from two yards out with five minutes, 23 seconds to go in the second quarter.
The extra point was good, and the score was now 21-0 Dodge County.
On the kickoff, Bush put the ball into the end zone, eliminating the threat of Bloodsaw this time, and forcing Waco to start back at their own 20-yard line.
The Indian defense appeared to have things under control when, on third down and seven, Waco connected on a quick tunnel screen pass to Bloodsaw, who turned that into a long gain before being caught by Jared Cannon at the Dodge County 10-yard line. The Dodge County defense would stiffen, but on fourth and goal from the 7-yard line, Waco would finally connect on a pass play across the middle for their first score of the night.
The extra point was good and the score was now 21-7 Dodge with two minutes, 11 seconds to go in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff, recovered at the 33-yard line, and after a penalty, the Indians found themselves backed up to their own 19-yard line. The Indian offense sputtered and went three and out, so Dodge punted.
The punt was a short one this time, and Waco was in business at the Dodge 48-yard line. Waco quickly moved the ball down to the Indian 11-yard line. Here, Dodge’s defense would make the stand of the year.
With Waco knocking on the door, first and ten from the 11-yard line and trying to cut the lead to seven before the half, the defense stepped up. Waco attempted four consecutive pass plays trying to score, and each attempt was thwarted, with the last attempt being intercepted on a beautiful grab by KeAnthony Woods.
Woods reached up and snatched the ball out of the sky and drug his feet on the ground as he was falling out of the back of the end zone. The play resulted in a touchback, which gave the Indians possession out at the 20-yard line, instead of the 11-yard line, had he not made the catch.
There, the Dodge County offense was able to run out the first half clock and maintain the 14 point lead.
To start the second half, Washington County would have to kick off to Dodge. Waco would try a squib kick to see if they could catch the Indians off-guard.
The kickoff receiving team handled the kick with no problem, and the offense took over at their own 33-yard line.
The Indian offense came out running with authority, and in only six plays, found themselves in the end zone again when Nick Cummings scored again from five yards out. Bush came in to add the extra point and with nine minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter, the score was Dodge 28, Waco 7.
After another kick by Bush down to the 5-yard line, and a Bloodsaw return to the Waco 29-yard line, the Hawks would go three and out, thanks in part, to a Johnson pass deflection. Waco punted back to Dodge.
The Indians were called on back-to-back plays for holding and found themselves first and 20 at their own 20-yard line. On the next play, Dodge coughed up the ball, and Waco recovered the fumble at the Dodge 23.
Waco moved the ball down to the Dodge County 7-yard line and were first and goal, but the stubborn Dodge defense dug in and never let them get any closer.
The Indians took the ball back over on downs, and the offense pushed the ball back out to the Dodge 36-yard line before having to punt their way out of trouble. Bush came in and punted the ball down to the Waco 30-yard line.
On this possession, the Dodge defense was manhandling the Waco offense and on second and nine, Cade Cranford came calling and sacked the quarterback for a three yard loss.
Then, on third and 12, Johnson drilled the quarterback for an eight yard loss to bring up a fourth and 20 punting situation for Waco. The Golden Hawks punter got a good punt off, and the Indians would have to start at their own 35-yard line.
The Indian offense was able to get the ball just past midfield before having to punt back to Waco.
This time Bush punted the ball to the Waco 10-yard line with no return, and the Washington County offense would try again from there.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Indians knocked the ball loose and Vincent ‘Big Country’ Mann came up with the ball to give Dodge County a first and 10 at the 11-yard line with seven minutes, 31 seconds to go in the contest.
Two plays later, Carr was in the end zone again for another Dodge County touchdown.
Bush booted the point after and the score was now 35-7 Dodge County. With six minutes, 32 seconds left in the game, Bush kicked off again.
After another good return by Bloodsaw to the Waco 35-yard line, the Golden Hawks began their next possession. On a second and ten play, Waco threw a pass that our defender broke on and almost intercepted, but it got through to the receiver, who then turned and ran 28 yards before being brought down. Soon after, on third and seven, Waco would try another pass. This time, Michael Carr stepped in front of the receiver, intercepted the ball and raced down the sideline, before being caught at the 5-yard line.
The Indians were set up nicely, first and goal, at the 5-yard line of Waco.
On second and goal, Daylon Gordon crashed into the end zone from two yards out. Bush and the extra point team came in to make it a perfect six for six night, and the score was now 42-7 with three minutes, 22 seconds to go in the game. Washington County took the next kickoff and only ran running plays during their final possession to let time expire.
The Dodge County Indians came away with an impressive win over an always dangerous Washington County team.
The Indians are now in first place in region 3AA.
The East Laurens Falcons will be headed to Eastman next week to try and spoil our homecoming.
Game stats, courtesy of Jay Mullis, are as follows. In first downs, Dodge had 16 to the Waco 11.
In rushing yards, Dodge totaled 291 to Waco’s 99. In passing yards, Dodge had a total of 3, while Waco had 166. In total offense, Dodge had 294 to Waco’s 265 yards.
In rushing and scoring, Carr had 23 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns; Nick Cummings had 14 carries for 63 yards and tow touchdowns; Pitts had 10 carries for 44 yards and one touchdown; Gordon had one carry for two yards and one touchdown and Bush was six for six on extra points.
The Dodge County Indians tore down the infamous ‘House of Pain’ Friday night, as the boys in red and white battled the Washington County Golden Hawks. (Photo by Miranda Bush)
