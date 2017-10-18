Dennis named homecoming parade Grand Marshal

By Amy Mullis
When the 2017 homecoming parade starts its course toward downtown Eastman, the reason for recognition may be different, but anyone who has had ties to the Dodge County School System in the past 30 plus years will recognize the face of one waving from the lead car.
For her dedication to work for and love of Dodge County and the Dodge County School System, Dr. Melinda Dennis will ride as this year’s Grand Marshal.
Dennis began her educational career in Dodge County in 1987 as a high school English teacher. During her time at Dodge County High School, Dennis was honored as both the school and district Teacher of the Year for Dodge County High School. In 2000, Dennis shifted gears and moved into administration as the assistant principal at Dodge County Middle School.
Four years later, Dennis’ course took another turn - one that took her out of Dodge County for the first time in her career in education.
She became the principal for Wheeler County Middle School and then served as the director of both the Alternative Learning Center and the Patriot Academy for Student Success with the Wilcox County schools. Her time away from home was short-lived, as she returned to Dodge County in 2011 to serve as the superintendent of schools until her retirement in 2016.
“I am a product of the Dodge County Schools. I was a student, teacher, school and district level administrator in this system, and it will always mean more to me than words can express,” she said. “From various perspectives, I have witnessed its growth and improvement for more than four decades. I am honored that the homecoming committee selected me, and I will always be proud to represent Dodge County High School and the Dodge County School System.”
Dodge County High School Principal Dr. Susan Long, whose relationship with Dennis stretches back to early in both of their careers in education, is very excited to have Dennis represent the school in this week’s parade.
“Dr. Dennis is the ultimate professional and educator,” Long said. “[She] is a class act, and she has always been a positive influence and motivator. We are honored to have her as our homecoming parade Grand Marshal.”
Recently, Dennis began using her expertise in education in a new way.
In January of this year, she was appointed to serve as the Georgia Department of Corrections Director of Academic Education, a role through which she now oversees the operations and oversight of academic programming of nearly 52,000 felony offenders across the state of Georgia.
The Dodge County High School 2017-2018 Homecoming Court members are (l-r) Trajona Floyd, escorted by Donovan Patterson; Alora Barden, escorted by DeMarcus Caines; Harlee Strickland, escorted by Ty Smith; Meredith Hutcheson, escorted by Brock Woodard; Tristynee Black, escorted by Rodrick Hines; Faith Hartley, escorted by Anthony Johnson; Ambyr Wilcox, escorted by Zalin Dennard; Callie Williams, escorted by Clint Lee; Sailor Rogers, escorted by Chandler Davis; Michelle Zhang, escorted by Daniel Coleman and Gabby Hall, escorted by Connor Rye.
Dennis named homecoming parade Grand Marshal
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)