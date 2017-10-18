The Dodge County High School 2017-2018 Homecoming Court members are (l-r) Trajona Floyd, escorted by Donovan Patterson; Alora Barden, escorted by DeMarcus Caines; Harlee Strickland, escorted by Ty Smith; Meredith Hutcheson, escorted by Brock Woodard; Tristynee Black, escorted by Rodrick Hines; Faith Hartley, escorted by Anthony Johnson; Ambyr Wilcox, escorted by Zalin Dennard; Callie Williams, escorted by Clint Lee; Sailor Rogers, escorted by Chandler Davis; Michelle Zhang, escorted by Daniel Coleman and Gabby Hall, escorted by Connor Rye.

Dennis named homecoming parade Grand Marshal

By Amy Mullis
When the 2017 homecoming parade starts its course toward downtown Eastman, the reason for recognition may be different, but anyone who has had ties to the Dodge County School System in the past 30 plus years will recognize the face of one waving from the lead car.

For her dedication to work for and love of Dodge County and the Dodge County School System, Dr. Melinda Dennis will ride as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Dennis began her educational career in Dodge County in 1987 as a high school English teacher. During her time at Dodge County High School, Dennis was honored as both the school and district Teacher of the Year for Dodge County High School. In 2000, Dennis shifted gears and moved into administration as the assistant principal at Dodge County Middle School.

Four years later, Dennis’ course took another turn - one that took her out of Dodge County for the first time in her career in education.

She became the principal for Wheeler County Middle School and then served as the director of both the Alternative Learning Center and the Patriot Academy for Student Success with the Wilcox County schools. Her time away from home was short-lived, as she returned to Dodge County in 2011 to serve as the superintendent of schools until her retirement in 2016.

“I am a product of the Dodge County Schools. I was a student, teacher, school and district level administrator in this system, and it will always mean more to me than words can express,” she said. “From various perspectives, I have witnessed its growth and improvement for more than four decades. I am honored that the homecoming committee selected me, and I will always be proud to represent Dodge County High School and the Dodge County School System.”

Dodge County High School Principal Dr. Susan Long, whose relationship with Dennis stretches back to early in both of their careers in education, is very excited to have Dennis represent the school in this week’s parade.

“Dr. Dennis is the ultimate professional and educator,” Long said. “[She] is a class act, and she has always been a positive influence and motivator. We are honored to have her as our homecoming parade Grand Marshal.”

Recently, Dennis began using her expertise in education in a new way.

In January of this year, she was appointed to serve as the Georgia Department of Corrections Director of Academic Education, a role through which she now oversees the operations and oversight of academic programming of nearly 52,000 felony offenders across the state of Georgia.

In an interview for Impact Georgia, the official magazine of the Georgia Department of Corrections, Dennis explained her transition from public education to that in the corrections field.

“I stayed retired for several months, and I realized I still wanted to contribute to the field of education,” she said, adding that she was “excited about being able to use [her] experience and expertise in education in corrections.”

Though the setting itself may seem to be a far cry from the halls and offices of public school, Dennis is confident that the skillset from her days in that realm will prove savvy in her new position.

“Regardless of the setting, educators do what educators do,” she attested.

“I am enjoying my encore career,” Dennis added. “I am still using my experience in education to help transform the lives of an entirely different student. I have found that, regardless of the setting, educators work to increase opportunities, provide hope, build futures, improve lives, and impact generations. I didn’t change careers. I’m still an educator working with others who share the same ideals. I simply changed settings.”

Dennis earned both a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Education degree from Georgia Southwestern College. She received both her Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees in Education Administration from Georgia Southern University. Dennis is active in the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders (GAEL) and is currently serving on the Board of Trustees at Murrell Memorial Library and the advisory council for the Eastman Youth Development Center. She has served on two education advisory boards for Governor Nathan Deal, both as principal and superintendent, and served as president of the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals (GAMSP). She has also participated in several leadership programs to include Charter Class for Leadership Dodge, National Leaders Conference, Institute for New Leaders and Leadership 21.

Dennis is the daughter of Nita Mullis and the late Doyce Mullis. She and her husband Ronnie have one son, Calen, who is a student at the University of Georgia.
