Less evil is more good

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Comments (0)
Agitators are now called “activists” by the media.
Judi McLeod of CanadaFreePress.com calls it “Angry mobs erasing American History.” This is a great column, as always with Judi. 
Wes Bellamy, black deputy mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, readily admits he hates white people. At least he’s honest about his feelings. Read more at VDare.com, John Derbyshire column of August 19, 2007. I doubt you will find John’s columns in a newspaper, but you can usually find far better writing on the Internet than in newspapers. John Derbyshire, a legal immigrant from England, is one of the best: JohnDerbyshire.com. 
“It’s a big club… and you ain’t in it.”
George Carlin
If you want to visit Colorado and New Mexico, always a nice trip, you can go to both states numerous times on one train trip. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, narrow gauge train, has 64 scenic miles of western backcountry and crosses the Colorado – New Mexico border eleven times. Each border crossing has a small sign reading “Entering Colorado” or “Entering New Mexico.” I’ve ridden this several times and I recommend it highly. As the thirty second commercial says at the end: “Next stop, 1880.” If you like relaxing vacations this is one of the best.     
Don’t forget – Hillary Clinton made history when she became the first woman in U.S. history to lose two presidential elections: 2008 to Barack Obama in the Demoleft Primary and 2016 to Donald Trump, making his first run for office in the General Election. Maybe she can try again in 2020 to make it 0 for 3.
Obama says we can’t hide behind walls. Being a hypocritical leftist zealot, Obama has a wall everywhere he lives. He had the fence extended about five feet more in height at the White House and now lives about two miles away from the old Pennsylvania Avenue home place behind an imposing wall. Barack says, “new walls are the most dangerous things of all.” He means for you, not himself. He’s right down the street if we need him again. 

Democrats lost more than 1,000 seats under Obama in Congress, state houses and governorships. He was inadvertently helpful to a lot of Republicans around the USA.
Since Nick Saban’s second year coaching football at Alabama, he has gone 117 – 13, four national championships at Alabama, plus one earlier at LSU, five in all.
People mention lesser of evils: “Less evil is more good,” says Dennis Prager. True, and  I say lesser of evils is less evil.
“When people see liberals rioting, vandalizing, setting fires, preventing conservative speakers from appearing at colleges, attacking Trump supporters and attempting political assassinations (Hodginson incident), it doesn’t exactly endear them to the cause.”
Selwyn Duke on TheNewAmerican.com   6-21-17
I usually refer to those folks as “thoughtful moderates.”  Shooter Hodginson showed how much he hated Republicans by attempting to murder one at congressional softball practice. Mr. Hodginson, an ardent Bernie Sanders supporter, died of a lead attack at the scene.
“Government is the agent of those who are too refined to do their own mugging.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Arizona Physician Kelli Ward is taking on RINO Never-Trumper Jeff Flake, who’s been a huge disappointment, in next year’s U.S. Senate race. Dr. Ward would be a big improvement. Go Kelli!
“If Flake had his way, one of the intellectual titans of conservatism, Justice Antonin Scalia, would have been replaced by Merrick Garland or one of Hillary Clinton’s liberals.”
Kelli Ward, D.O.
“There are lies Hollywood loves and lies that it will expose. They loved Obama’s lies.”
Laura Ingraham   9-21-17
Ann Coulter says that in the past 12 years, hurricanes have killed 332 Americans; illegals have killed 7,000.
Bumper sticker of the day seen in north Atlanta: Save Bobby Jones! Keep it 18 Holes.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News