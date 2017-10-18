Agitators are now called “activists” by the media.
Judi McLeod of CanadaFreePress.com calls it “Angry mobs erasing American History.” This is a great column, as always with Judi.
Wes Bellamy, black deputy mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, readily admits he hates white people. At least he’s honest about his feelings. Read more at VDare.com, John Derbyshire column of August 19, 2007. I doubt you will find John’s columns in a newspaper, but you can usually find far better writing on the Internet than in newspapers. John Derbyshire, a legal immigrant from England, is one of the best: JohnDerbyshire.com.
“It’s a big club… and you ain’t in it.”
George Carlin
If you want to visit Colorado and New Mexico, always a nice trip, you can go to both states numerous times on one train trip. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, narrow gauge train, has 64 scenic miles of western backcountry and crosses the Colorado – New Mexico border eleven times. Each border crossing has a small sign reading “Entering Colorado” or “Entering New Mexico.” I’ve ridden this several times and I recommend it highly. As the thirty second commercial says at the end: “Next stop, 1880.” If you like relaxing vacations this is one of the best.
Don’t forget – Hillary Clinton made history when she became the first woman in U.S. history to lose two presidential elections: 2008 to Barack Obama in the Demoleft Primary and 2016 to Donald Trump, making his first run for office in the General Election. Maybe she can try again in 2020 to make it 0 for 3.
Obama says we can’t hide behind walls. Being a hypocritical leftist zealot, Obama has a wall everywhere he lives. He had the fence extended about five feet more in height at the White House and now lives about two miles away from the old Pennsylvania Avenue home place behind an imposing wall. Barack says, “new walls are the most dangerous things of all.” He means for you, not himself. He’s right down the street if we need him again.
Less evil is more good
