Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
America is a nation that continues to forget the God who created her.
God created the universe, and he is not dead. God is responding to America with two statements, “Can you hear me?” and “I can see you.”
The right of man comes not from generosity of the state, but from the hand of God.
America is doing everything to rehabilitate men, because we are failing to train children. Children’s first school is a place that’s failing, the home, because there is the absence of biological parents. Americans may disagree with each other, but not to rewrite history.
“This nation has become too self sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God who made us” – Abraham Lincoln.
The first amendment does not say anything about separation of church and state.
In 1965, the Supreme Court ruled that a child may pray silently to himself if no one knows he is praying, and his lips do not move.
The Supreme Court banned the Ten Commandments in courthouses. We no longer need “In God We Trust” on our currency.
In 1952, the Supreme Court ruled that clergy may not offer prayer at graduation. It’s the church, not the state that has been given the mandate by God to lead in the moral development of the community.
Americans are getting what they deserve. Until most Americans decide to practice what they preach, we will not get America back.
We are good at talking the talk but not walking the walk. Almighty God, creator of the universe, through your almighty power, for this nation, we hope to obtain pardon for our sins, the help of your grace and life everlasting through the merits of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Redeemer. Grant us your peace through one another. If we serve as free men today, different from the tyrants of age, we must balance the power in our hand with God in our hearts. Lord bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, Msg, (r)
