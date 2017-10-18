Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Keeping the TEAM together.
Let us not fool ourselves, change is not easy. People say they want change until it’s something they don’t want changed. In order for things to change, you have to put in the time, effort and patience for change to take place. This requires being the change you want to see. It is in the process of change that you find out that it is tedious, painstaking and requires a certain amount of intestinal fortitude, but is necessary if we want to see a better community that includes all people.
There is no doubting that our world is changing. The bottom line is that information is rapidly changing everyday. New discoveries in science, medicine and technology are happening hourly. If we believe these changes will not affect Eastman, we are sadly mistaken. Change is happening whether we like it or not.
Therefore, it’s crucial that we prepare for change. That is what I’ve noticed in the city council-preparation.
The current changes in infrastructure are preparing Eastman for these changes. The council has worked hard to propose initiatives to revitalize, update, upgrade and improve our city. These changes are strategic and will improve our standard of living.
Sometimes change happens incrementally. Not everything that needs changing happens instantly. It will take a group of people working together and moving in the same direction to bring about transformational change. Consequently, it’s vital to build trust while building a coalition of like-minded people that are committed to change. This will only be accomplished by working together as a team.
TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More. In order to have a great team, you must have great team members. Councilman Prince Dawson is that great team member. Councilman Dawson works hand-in-hand with the other members to improve our city and raise our standard of living, while focusing on the needs of his district.
Joining with the team, councilman Dawson’s contributions have played a crucial role for change not only in his district, but for the overall good of the city. I look forward to seeing Mr. Prince Dawson continue his successful efforts to help Eastman grow and prosper. I encourage you to support Mr. Prince Dawson as your councilman for District Five. Let’s keep the team together. We look forward to having him there to continue accomplishing great things for our city.
Lastly, since moving to the City of Eastman over four years ago, I’ve seen a difference, and it’s a very optimistic difference towards change. Coming into the city on Highway 87, there is a sign that reads “Welcome to Eastman, GA, Focused on the Future.” That is the reason for my optimism; the future. It’s a future that includes changes for a better Eastman. Re-elect Prince Dawson who is serving all the people, all the time for a better Eastman.
Respectfully submitted,
Woody Jarrett
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)