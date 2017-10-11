By Amy Mullis
“North, South, East, West: Indians are the Best!” will be the mantra of all Dodge County High School (DCHS) Indians during Homecoming Week 2017, from October 16, 2017 through October 20, 2017, as the DCHS Indians prepare to take on the East Laurens High School Falcons.
The week, full of costumes, contests, dancing and, of course, football, will culminate with the crowning of the 2017 DCHS Homecoming Queen.
On-campus, dress-up days will include Mamma Jamma Monday, Tacky Tuesday, Wildcard Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and Fired-Up Friday.
The annual homecoming powwow will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Dodge County Middle School track on Thursday night, and the homecoming parade will roll through the streets of Eastman beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Parade applications will be available in the DCHS front office as well as on the school’s website under the “What’s New” tab.
For more information about DCHS Homecoming Week events, contact Darci Rogers or Scarlett Selph at 478-374-7711. For specific parade information, contact Amy Mullis at 478-374-7711 or by email at amullis@dodge.k12.ga.us.
Dodge High prepares for Homecoming Week 2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)